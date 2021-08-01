Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 statewide continued to climb, and Western New York numbers were higher than statewide rates, according to the latest figures released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Statewide, 2.68% of tests were positive Saturday, an increase over the seven-day average of 2.40%.

Region continues to show troubling upward trend in Covid cases As of Saturday, the county has seen a 39% increase in hospitalizations since Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The numbers in Erie County were higher and climbing slightly each day, with 2.82% of people testing positive Thursday, 3.09% on Friday and 3.17% on Saturday.

Nine people died of Covid-19 on Saturday across the state, including two from Erie County. A total of 43,089 people statewide have died of Covid-19, according to the release.

"This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it," Cuomo said in a statement accompanying the report. "The vaccine is free, safe and effective – and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible."