Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 statewide continued to climb, and Western New York numbers were higher than statewide rates, according to the latest figures released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
Statewide, 2.68% of tests were positive Saturday, an increase over the seven-day average of 2.40%.
As of Saturday, the county has seen a 39% increase in hospitalizations since Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.
The numbers in Erie County were higher and climbing slightly each day, with 2.82% of people testing positive Thursday, 3.09% on Friday and 3.17% on Saturday.
Nine people died of Covid-19 on Saturday across the state, including two from Erie County. A total of 43,089 people statewide have died of Covid-19, according to the release.
"This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it," Cuomo said in a statement accompanying the report. "The vaccine is free, safe and effective – and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible."
In Western New York, 763,138 people have received one dose of the vaccine, with 1,149 doing so over the 24-hour period ending Saturday. The number of people who are fully vaccinated was 708,987, with 727 reaching that status Saturday.
Across the state Saturday, 2,516 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 2,136,143. That included 94 people in Erie County, 24 in Niagara County, 10 in Cattaraugus County, four in Chautauqua County, two each in Allegany and Genesee counties and none in Wyoming or Orleans counties.
The only parts of the state with higher positive numbers than Erie County were the New York City boroughs, with 1,262; Suffolk County, 230; Nassau County, 213; and Westchester County, 137.
Statewide, 60.7% of all residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 55.7% of people have received the full series, according to the state's numbers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's numbers are slightly higher, with 63.1% of those 18 and older receiving one vaccine shot and 57.1% having completed the vaccination process. The news release did not explain the discrepancy.