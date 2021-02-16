Local clinics to get vaccines directly from federal government

The Neighborhood Health Centers of WNY's four clinics are in Black Rock, on Niagara Street near downtown, and in Hamburg and Blasdell.

"We're obviously very excited about it," said Myron Glick, Jericho Road's co-founder and chief medical officer. "I'm hoping this will mean we will get a regular allotment of the vaccine on a weekly basis that we can give out to our patients and the communities we serve."

Glick said the two clinics have given out 2,000 first doses to date, but the supply of vaccine from the state has been irregular, something he hopes a federal allocation will change.

"We receive 400 one week, 200 the next and some weeks are without any," he said.

Glick said 82% of his patients who have received the vaccine are Black or brown. Having trusted primary care physicians administer the vaccine can help close the equity gap that currently exists with vaccines, he said.

Higgins also made that point in announcing the government's selections.