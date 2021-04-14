Local CEOs downbeat on state's recovery this year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The pandemic continues to affect revenues, profitability and investment plans of area businesses.

Forty-four percent of the local CEOs said they expect their revenues to drop this year, and 48% expect their profitability to drop. Eleven percent plan to reduce the size of their workforce, while 26% expect to add workers.

Only 38% said they plan to invest in fixed assets like equipment and vehicles. The response was similar across upstate.

"We've been asking this question for 14 years – this is the lowest number that we've seen in that 14 years," Levy said. Usually, about 50% to 60% say they plan to invest in fixed assets, he said.

Only 9% of the local CEOs said they had reduced their amount of office space, and 8% planned to do so, with 83% not planning any changes. At the same time, only 9% said they had built or acquired new space, and 7% said they planned to take that step.

Fifty-six percent of CEOs said they had increased employees' ability to work at home. And across upstate, 48% said they planned to keep those changes in place.

"Clearly, the pandemic has changed the landscape of doing business in the short term, but may very well change the landscape for the future," Levy said.

The CEOs were asked to to choose one of three ways to describe the condition their business will be in once the Covid-19 threat has passed. Fifty-five percent chose "survive," 30% said "stronger" and 15% said "taken large toll," meaning the business was at risk.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.