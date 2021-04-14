Local CEOs downbeat on state's recovery this year

Western New York businesses aren't optimistic about the state's economy rebounding this year.
A survey of 150 local CEOs found 48% of them expect the state's economy to get worse this year, while 36% expect it to improve. The other 15% expect economic conditions to remain the same.
The survey was conducted by the Siena College Research Institute, and sponsored by the Business Council of New York State. The CEOs were surveyed from mid-January to mid-March, providing a perspective about one year into the pandemic.
"They're guardedly optimistic," said Don Levy, the Siena College Research Institute's director. "We feel as though as stimulus checks arrive and as vaccinations take place, and as that consumer sentiment translates into spending, that we might find that the year is somewhat better than this group [of CEOs] that is conservative by nature, told us in their responses to our survey in January, February and March."
Almost a third of the local CEOs said they had reduced their workforce in response to Covid-19, while 7% said they planned to do so soon. Of those, 30% planned to maintain their workforce reductions indefinitely.
But some employers are hiring. And 54% of local CEOs said there was not an ample supply of local workers trained for their employment needs.
"Anecdotally, we had many CEOs tell us, 'I could do more business, I could add an extra line to my manufacturing facility, I could be open more hours. I simply cannot find the appropriately trained people in order to expand my business,'" Levy said in a discussion hosted Wednesday by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.
Support Local Journalism
The pandemic continues to affect revenues, profitability and investment plans of area businesses.
Forty-four percent of the local CEOs said they expect their revenues to drop this year, and 48% expect their profitability to drop. Eleven percent plan to reduce the size of their workforce, while 26% expect to add workers.
Only 38% said they plan to invest in fixed assets like equipment and vehicles. The response was similar across upstate.
"We've been asking this question for 14 years – this is the lowest number that we've seen in that 14 years," Levy said. Usually, about 50% to 60% say they plan to invest in fixed assets, he said.
Only 9% of the local CEOs said they had reduced their amount of office space, and 8% planned to do so, with 83% not planning any changes. At the same time, only 9% said they had built or acquired new space, and 7% said they planned to take that step.
Fifty-six percent of CEOs said they had increased employees' ability to work at home. And across upstate, 48% said they planned to keep those changes in place.
"Clearly, the pandemic has changed the landscape of doing business in the short term, but may very well change the landscape for the future," Levy said.
The CEOs were asked to to choose one of three ways to describe the condition their business will be in once the Covid-19 threat has passed. Fifty-five percent chose "survive," 30% said "stronger" and 15% said "taken large toll," meaning the business was at risk.
Matt Glynn