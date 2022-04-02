Local Boy Scout council sells camps to fund share of sex abuse settlement

"As we understand, both buyers will continue to use the properties for environmentally friendly, recreation activities," the council said in a written statement. “While we are saddened to have to give them up, divesting of the two camps allows the Council to participate in the settlement trust while also strengthening the Council’s financial position moving forward."

Broderick said Lewiston plans to turn Camp Stonehaven into a nature preserve.

"We may even coordinate with the Western New York Land Conservancy for some protection of some of that land," Broderick said. "It would be open to the public. There's one pavilion out there that we might keep. We're probably looking into getting rid of some of the cabins out there, because we don't want that liability."

The supervisor said the nature preserve idea would be "low-maintenance" for the town. Trails would be part of the plan for the campground, which adjoins Niagara County's Clyde L. Burmaster Park, formerly known as Bond Lake County Park.

"It was not open to the public before," Broderick said. "We don't know when it will be open to the public. We're going to take our time. I believe we have a closing date for July."