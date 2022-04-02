Local Boy Scout council sells camps to fund share of sex abuse settlement

Two Boy Scout camps – one in Lewiston, the other in Wyoming County – have been sold to help a local Scouting council pay its share of the national Boy Scout sexual abuse settlement.
Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said the Town Board voted Monday to sign a sale contract to buy Camp Stonehaven for $665,000.
The town is looking for grant funding to complete its purchase of the 66.9-acre property at Albright and Simmons roads, Broderick said.
And the Greater Niagara Frontier Council said Thursday that Schoellkopf Scout Reservation in Bennington is under contract. A spokesman for the council wouldn't divulge the purchase price, but the asking price for the 557-acre camp was $2.7 million, according to a real estate listing.
The Buffalo News reported last October that the council, which covers scout troopers in Erie and western Niagara counties, was assigned to come up with $1.54 million as its share of the national $1.8 billion payout to more than 82,000 sex abuse plaintiffs, tied into the bankruptcy of the national scout organization.
The Greater Niagara Frontier Council is not bankrupt, and its programs continue, the spokesman said. It continues to operate Camp Scouthaven in the Cattaraugus County town of Freedom.
"As we understand, both buyers will continue to use the properties for environmentally friendly, recreation activities," the council said in a written statement. “While we are saddened to have to give them up, divesting of the two camps allows the Council to participate in the settlement trust while also strengthening the Council’s financial position moving forward."
Broderick said Lewiston plans to turn Camp Stonehaven into a nature preserve.
"We may even coordinate with the Western New York Land Conservancy for some protection of some of that land," Broderick said. "It would be open to the public. There's one pavilion out there that we might keep. We're probably looking into getting rid of some of the cabins out there, because we don't want that liability."
The supervisor said the nature preserve idea would be "low-maintenance" for the town. Trails would be part of the plan for the campground, which adjoins Niagara County's Clyde L. Burmaster Park, formerly known as Bond Lake County Park.
"It was not open to the public before," Broderick said. "We don't know when it will be open to the public. We're going to take our time. I believe we have a closing date for July."
The scout council had owned Stonehaven since 1946 and used it primarily on weekends, according to an online history site.
It had three cabins and five lean-to shelters and was surrounded a large rock quarry, the site said.
The much larger Schoellkopf Scout Reservation, which has 1.3 miles of frontage on Burroughs Road, contains several large buildings, including a dining hall, a scout staff office, a trading post, a cabin used as a hospital and a three-bedroom, two-bathroom "Rangers' House."
Eight other cabins were available for rental at the Wyoming County site.
Now the scout council is down to one campsite, Scouthaven.
"Over the next several months, we will be announcing exciting facility and program enhancements to improve and expand Scouthaven’s role as the pre-eminent home for scouting locally," the council said.