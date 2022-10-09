 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local agriculture in the spotlight at farm-to-fork event Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
The importance of the local food system will be highlighted from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday as the Massachusetts Avenue Project hosts its annual farm-to-fork event, "Raising the Roots," at the Farmhouse and Community Food Training Center, 387 Massachusetts Ave.

The program includes an interactive food web exercise with the University at Buffalo Food Lab, painting with plants, a honeybee demonstration and food and beverage tasting from local chefs and purveyors. The Dave Rundell Quartet from SUNY Buffalo State will provide live jazz.

Tickets include all food and beverages. For tickets and more information, search for Raising the Roots at eventbrite.com.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

