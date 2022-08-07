Local agencies prepare as Ukrainian citizens resettle in Western New York

When Andrii Varian first arrived in the United States in 2016, he was excited to begin working using his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from his home country Ukraine.

Six years later, Varian found himself at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street on a Tuesday evening. At the center, the nonprofit Jewish Family Services of Western New York hosted one of its many informational sessions to explain to community members the expectations and process of sponsoring Ukrainian citizens – and how they can help in other ways.

Varian now lives in Orchard Park and works at Moog Inc. He has his green card. But he said attending the session was important to him because he wants to help his fellow Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country.

On April 21, the Biden administration announced that 100,000 Ukrainian citizens will be allowed entry into the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine program. The announcement came following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine in late February that has displaced more than 10 million citizens.

Refugees from Ukraine would be allowed to stay in the U.S. for a temporary two-year period under a humanitarian parole status. They also would be required to have a private sponsor in the U.S. – an adult with lawful immigration status in America.

But the responsibilities of sponsoring refugees can be demanding. So Jewish Family Services of WNY is creating groups of five or more volunteers called sponsorship circles to provide support systems for sponsors and refugees. Ukrainians would be able to rely on a larger group of people in cases where their official sponsor cannot.

Jewish Federations of North America and the Shapiro Foundation are providing grants to refugee resettlement agencies in six cities as part of Uniting for Ukraine. Buffalo, which has long welcomed refugees from around the world, is one of those six cities.

Local organizations such as the Buffalo Jewish Federation, Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies and an anonymous philanthropist decided to match the initial grant and raised the overall total to $250,000.

Jewish Family Services of WNY has begun planning its response to incoming Ukrainian citizens resettling in the Buffalo area.

There are about 237 Ukrainian citizens now in the Buffalo area, said Molly Carr, CEO of Jewish Family Services. The organization has been able to connect with about 50 who are in different stages of the process.

Carr realized that the organization would have to change its usual response plan for refugees.

Unlike most other refugee programs, Uniting for Ukraine requires refugees have a private sponsor in the U.S.

Carr says the process for private sponsorship can be confusing and that's why Jewish Family Services began hosting informational sessions to break down the process for those interested in sponsoring Ukrainian citizens.

“The reality of the work that we do is it’s a very heavy lift, and there are a lot of elements of things that need to happen for these individuals when they arrive here in the U.S. that we’re finding that sponsors are just not prepared for,” Carr said.

Prior to their arrival, Ukrainian citizens must have a sponsor. The sponsor has to be at least 18 and have lawful status in the U.S. and meet minimum financial requirements.

Sponsors are expected to help the refugees with an array of tasks. They are responsible for finding them housing, financial assistance, food, setting an initial medical exam, connecting to resettlement agency services, enrolling children in school, reporting a physical address and applying for employment authorization. They have to help them file paperwork to obtain a Social Security card.

Some sponsors are Ukrainians in the United States applying on behalf of their relatives still in Ukraine. However, many are people who have connected with Ukrainian citizens through online forums and social media.

The website ukraine.welcome.us/connect is a popular site that allows both Ukrainians and potential sponsors to sign up and connect with each other. According to an attendee of a Jewish Family Services informational session, the site has reached its maximum of accounts for Ukrainian citizens but is still in search of potential sponsors.

While sponsors have many responsibilities, they can apply for government assistance on behalf of Ukrainians to help. Some benefits include cash assistance, Medicaid, low-cost health care, nutrition and food assistance, and job training.

Many of these programs are available through local refugee resettlement agencies such as Jewish Family Services, Journey’s End Refugee Services, International Institute of Buffalo, Jericho Road Community Health Center and Catholic Charities.

Jewish Family Services provides specialized counseling services for adults and children, including cultural orientation training. Also, legal technical support is provided to sponsors to assist with the paperwork they file directly to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Ukrainian citizen or their sponsor will be responsible for their passport and airfare to the United States. Those who are struggling to cover airfare can reach out to resettlement organizations such as Jewish Family Services or miles4migrants.org for help.

The process for Uniting for Ukraine can take as little as a month, faster than usual immigration processes. But it's also more limited. Uniting for Ukraine does not offer Ukrainians a way to renew their parole status after their two-year stay.

Carr says the U.S. government has not announced a set plan of action for Ukrainian citizens if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not back out of Ukraine by the end of those two years.

“This process, while it’s quick and it gets people out of danger quickly to the U.S., it doesn’t have the back end of work that needs to happen to support these individuals,” Carr said.

Jewish Family Services is actively seeking more volunteers to create or join sponsorship circles. Those interested should contact Jewish Family Services’ Ukraine Sponsorship Coordinator Dasha Valuyskaya at dvaluyskaya@jfswny.org.