Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?

Joe Rubino, who owns the Allentown music club Nietzsche's, which has been closed since last March, said he won't reopen despite his belief that the new guidelines are potentially viable.

"Even though the numbers might almost work financially, I don't think it makes sense healthwise," Rubino said. "In a closed space with people drinking, dancing and listening to music, in my opinion it's still too risky."

But Rubino said he is encouraged by the numbers of people getting vaccinated, and is looking forward to things getting closer to normal again.

Paul Robeson Theatre's black box theater has a capacity of 100 seats, so one-third capacity would be 33 people. Yao Kahlil Newkirk, the theater's artistic director, said putting on a show for so few people isn't financially viable.

But his greater concern, he said, is safety and he thinks it's too soon for traditional shows. Instead, the theater is offering nontraditional stage theater, with smaller walkthroughs Newkirk likened to an art installation that bring minimal contact between performer and audience.

"The performers are a safe distance away from audience members," Newkirk said.