Little has changed at 'eyesore' gas station now owned by Amherst

Amherst's "zombie" gas station is still more dead than alive these days.

The town, after taking over the property in Eggertsville through the eminent domain process, last year replaced the concrete barriers that surrounded the site with a few wooden benches and added a garbage tote.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa has unfinished business in Amherst Making his 2021 re-election bid official, Kulpa, an architect and urban planner, was serving as Williamsville mayor when he won election as Amherst supervisor in 2017.

But not much else has happened at the site, which remains at the center of a long-running dispute between the town and the New York City billionaire who previously controlled the property.

Blaming delays on Covid-19 and the need for final state approvals, Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said construction should start this fall on the town's plan to transform the gravel-covered lot into a gateway park for southwest Amherst.

"I want it to be a finished park, but there's a lot out of my control," Kulpa said Saturday.

+2 NYC billionaire proposes gift to end Amherst flap – with a catch New York City billionaire John A. Catsimatidis has accused Amherst officials of "stealing" the former gas station property he owned in the town.

Former owner John A. Catsimatidis has blasted the town for taking the property from him, and he's vowed to help defeat Kulpa and other Amherst lawmakers running for re-election this fall.

"What have they done with the property?" Catsimatidis said in an interview. "People tell me it looks worse than when we had it."