Little chance of Lake Ontario flooding even if 2022 is a wet year, officials say

The board that controls outflows from Lake Ontario said Tuesday that it is not worried that flooding will occur on the lake's New York shore this year.

Even if the weather turns out to be wetter than normal, the officials said that although current water levels are above average, they are low enough that property on the south side of the lake should be safe in 2022.

And if it turns out to be a dry year, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board may find itself dealing with the risk of excessively low water levels that could make navigation unsafe.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty in that forecast," said Bryce Carmichael, the board's U.S. secretary. "The probability is to have water levels over the summer in a more average range."

"We're not too concerned about flooding," Joan Frain, the Ontario representative on the six-member board, said during an online presentation.

"Given the level that we're starting Lake Ontario with, and not having to back off too much for the freshet downstream coming from the Ottawa River, and also looking at the flows that could be coming in through Lake Erie, it's not expected that the levels will rise substantially through the spring," Frain said.

She acknowledged that short-term weather events could cause temporary local problems, as always.

The presenters emphasized that weather is the main factor in water levels – not the board's decisions on outflows from the lake.

The outflow policy is governed by the International Joint Commission's Plan 2014, which is undergoing reconsideration by a special panel, Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee.

The first phase of the review was completed in November. The IJC announced Tuesday that the second phase, due for completion in late 2024, has begun.

The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence board's critics, including federal, state and local elected officials, blasted it in the flood years of 2017 and 2019 for slow response to rising water levels.

Although the board has contended all along that unusually heavy rains led to those floods, in recent years it has become more proactive in adjusting flows down the St. Lawrence River past the Moses-Saunders Dam at Massena.

There have been 43 changes in the outflow rate since Jan. 1, as the board tries to balance incoming water from Lake Erie – which is 13 inches above its mid-April average – and the heavy spring flow from rivers and creeks with the need to avoid spring flooding in the Montreal area.

However, the Lake Erie data is similar to last year's, said Kyle McCune, the board's U.S. co-chairman. His Canadian colleague, David Harper, said 85% of Lake Ontario water comes from Lake Erie.

As of Friday, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Ontario was 19 inches higher than last year at this time. It had risen 6 inches in a month and was 9 inches above its mid-April average.

But despite those numbers, Lake Ontario was 18 inches below flood stage at Olcott on Tuesday. Board officials said the level tends to drop when the weather warms up.

