Little Africa Culture Club ordered to vacate after neighbors cite crowds, loud music

The Little Africa Culture Club on the fringe of artsy Allentown and downtown is a place where young Blacks and other people of color can perform live music and discover other talents they may possess.

But neighbors say it is also a place that has disrupted the peace and quiet of residents who live near the studio at 356 S. Elmwood Ave. by attracting large crowds, playing loud music and blocking the streets with parked cars.

Monday morning, Buffalo Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney is scheduled to hear arguments for and against the cultural studio as he considers an order to vacate filed by the city after police investigated neighbors’ complaints and interviewed the property owner.

Among those expected to speak is Heron Simmonds, who lives above the studio and is one of the organizers of the club that opened several years ago.

Simmonds said Sunday that he club’s success has caused it to outgrow its current location and he is looking for a new place to provide artistic mentoring to individuals who have precious few places to expand their talents. The club, he added, is on the verge of becoming a federally recognized non-profit whose aim is to share African culture and bring people together.