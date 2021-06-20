Little Africa Culture Club ordered to vacate after neighbors cite crowds, loud music

The Little Africa Culture Club on the fringe of artsy Allentown and downtown is a place where young Blacks and other people of color can perform live music and discover other talents they may possess.
But neighbors say it is also a place that has disrupted the peace and quiet of residents who live near the studio at 356 S. Elmwood Ave. by attracting large crowds, playing loud music and blocking the streets with parked cars.
Monday morning, Buffalo Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney is scheduled to hear arguments for and against the cultural studio as he considers an order to vacate filed by the city after police investigated neighbors’ complaints and interviewed the property owner.
Among those expected to speak is Heron Simmonds, who lives above the studio and is one of the organizers of the club that opened several years ago.
Simmonds said Sunday that he club’s success has caused it to outgrow its current location and he is looking for a new place to provide artistic mentoring to individuals who have precious few places to expand their talents. The club, he added, is on the verge of becoming a federally recognized non-profit whose aim is to share African culture and bring people together.
“We have been trying to be responsive and responsible. I know I can’t stay here. We are trying to get a bigger space. But the accusations being made are wild,” Simmonds said.
He says he believes racist attitudes among a handful of white neighbors might be at play in trying to close the club.
“This recent uptick in harassment from a few white neighbors and the landlord is because we’ve attracted mostly young Black artists to the space,” Simmonds said. “It seems like they only support Black lives in the abstract, and this is a ‘Not In My Backyard NIMBY' type of thing, to me.”
Disagreeing is Salvatore J. Buscarino, who owns the building.
“It is not a question of Black or white. It is a question of him respecting the neighborhood,” Buscarino said. “Neighbors are up in arms about loud parties and cars blocking the street. I have been warning him, 'You have to cut it out.' These people are upset at him.”
Buscarino said he investigated the complaints, many from Trinity Place residents, a couple weekends ago, and observed a large crowd in the street.
When he later informed Simmonds that a community policing officer from the Central District contacted him and was pursuing legal action, Simmonds, according to Buscarino, argued that he had a right to hold parties at the club.
“I said, ‘You’re charging people to come in,’ ” Buscarino said.
Simmonds said he charges a $2 fee when performances are conducted because it helps defray expenses and people tend to behave better when there is a charge.
The incident Buscarino referred to was an “open mic” event, Simmonds said, explaining that more people showed up than expected.
The club’s success, Simmonds said, speaks to the “great demand among this population of young people” for a place where they can be vulnerable and explore talents that extend beyond music to painting and other art forms.
The club, he added, is home to an “unobtrusive” recording studio, Heat Factory, operated by Lonnie Barlow, the other club organizer.
Fillmore District Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski said he was aware of the concerns and wants to promote harmony in the neighborhood.
“I’m sure Judge Carney will take everything into account and seek a remedy,” Nowakowski said. “I will take the lead from the court. If they believe my office convening a meeting is beneficial, then I will do so.”
The virtual Housing Court hearing is set for 11:45 a.m., said Simmonds, who with Barlow and others organized a rally scheduled for late Sunday afternoon outside the club to publicly state their case for keeping it open.