Literary activities surround Ta-Nehisi Coates' virtual appearance Thursday

Count Steve Peraza among those anxious to see Ta-Nehisi Coates appear Thursday for the Babel literary series.
The SUNY Buffalo State assistant professor of history admires Coates' work as a novelist, memoirist, journalist and yes, comic book writer. Coates' credits include Marvel's "Black Panther" and "Captain America." Peraza recently led three community discussions on Coates' writing, including issues of race, in anticipation of this week's event.
"Clearly, Coates' meteoric rise is something to behold," said Peraza.
"He speaks to feelings, emotions and sentiments that are honest and in that honesty redeem a sense of humanity that is rich and not purely defined by race or identity," Peraza said. "It's messy. It's complicated. It's human."
Coates is writing the next Superman movie for Warner Bros. Pictures and constructing a screenplay for MGM's film adaptation of "The Water Dancer," his 2019 novel.
Tickets are $25 for Coates' 8 p.m. online appearance Thursday, which ticket holders will be able to watch through April 29. For more information, go to justbuffalo.org.
Just Buffalo Literary Center has compensated for the absence of live presentations with professional productions. Barbara Cole, the artistic director and associate executive director, introduces and interviews authors from Kleinhans Music Hall stage. The theater seats are empty and the author appears onscreen.
"One of the things I think is so striking about Coates' writing style is that he brings a journalist's eye to looking at the state of the world with an artist's sensibility of how to craft a beautiful sentence," Cole said.
Issues of racial injustice that have come to the forefront in the past year make Coates' appearance all the more timely, Cole said.
"It would be a wonderful thing to be able to say that Coates' work is speaking to a particular moment of violence against Black people that was in our past," she said. "But unfortunately, with every day it becomes even more apparent how urgent his work is."
Just Buffalo Literary Center has returned to the Civil Writes Project it began in 2017, when the late Toni Morrison spoke at Babel, to promote community engagement around Coates' work.
The nonprofit organization has distributed 1,000 of Coates' books, including 750 copies of "The Water Dancer," to schools and community and youth groups. Copies also went to the Western New York Network of English Teachers, which is using Coates' works for professional development, including classroom discussions about race.
Grants have also gone to poetry, dance, spoken word, theater and gardening projects, being conducted through Juneteenth, that relate to themes in Coates' books. There are also programs with the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
Nzingha Cameron, a junior at Olmsted 156 and Just Buffalo Youth Ambassador, said she's motivated by Coates' writing.
"His work is inspiring and accessible," Nzingha said. "He writes beautifully about things that aren't always beautiful."
Peraza said the community reading group that delved into Coates' book "Between the World and Me" was one of his most fulfilling experiences in a classroom.
"If there is a text that can help bring out that fire, then that's a winning text," Peraza said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.