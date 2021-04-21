Literary activities surround Ta-Nehisi Coates' virtual appearance Thursday

"One of the things I think is so striking about Coates' writing style is that he brings a journalist's eye to looking at the state of the world with an artist's sensibility of how to craft a beautiful sentence," Cole said.

Issues of racial injustice that have come to the forefront in the past year make Coates' appearance all the more timely, Cole said.

"It would be a wonderful thing to be able to say that Coates' work is speaking to a particular moment of violence against Black people that was in our past," she said. "But unfortunately, with every day it becomes even more apparent how urgent his work is."

Just Buffalo Literary Center has returned to the Civil Writes Project it began in 2017, when the late Toni Morrison spoke at Babel, to promote community engagement around Coates' work.

The nonprofit organization has distributed 1,000 of Coates' books, including 750 copies of "The Water Dancer," to schools and community and youth groups. Copies also went to the Western New York Network of English Teachers, which is using Coates' works for professional development, including classroom discussions about race.