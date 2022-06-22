 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listening session on dementia, memory loss set Thursday at Merriweather Library

  • Updated
The Western New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a community listening session on dementia and memory loss from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Frank E. Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

Chapter staff looks to learn how they can better serve Buffalo residents through free supportive services and programming.

The association nationally this month is highlighting the disproportionate risk that minorities face in developing Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. The association looks to address barriers to dementia care.

Black and Hispanic people are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those who are white but less likely to get a diagnosis. Caregivers also are less likely to use outside resources and formal services.

WNY chapter board member Sandy White, a longtime city resident who cared for her father when he developed dementia, will help lead the listening session.

To register for the free session, call the Alzheimer’s 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit tinyurl.com/bfloforum.

More support and guidance is available on the hotline and at alz.org.

