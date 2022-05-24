Link of state health rule to Holocaust spurs impassioned debate in Williamsville

The Williamsville Village Board sought common ground with local Jewish groups Monday night at an emotional meeting held two weeks after the deputy mayor linked an emergency health rule to the Nazis’ forced relocation of Jews during World War II.

Representatives of Jewish organizations, including a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor, came to the board work session in Village Hall to argue that Deputy Mayor David Sherman’s comparison was disrespectful.

Williamsville officials compare state Covid-19 rule to Nazi, communist abuses Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers, Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman and Trustee Matt Carson tied the regulation to some of the worst human-rights violations of the 20th century during Monday's contentious Village Board meeting.

“There has never been a scientific, technologically advanced murder machine like the Nazis created to kill people for no reason than they were Jews. I think to make that comparison is quite inappropriate,” said Nick Leibovic, who fled Lithuania for England in 1939, at the age of 17, following the Nazis’ rise to power.

Sherman and other board members had come under sharp criticism over the previous fortnight for comparing the state regulation on infectious diseases to significant human-rights violations of the past.

Sherman said he didn’t mean to diminish the Holocaust, but saw a similar loss of civil liberties with the order, which outlines when New Yorkers are subject to isolation or quarantine.

Buffalo Jewish groups decry link of quarantine rule to Holocaust Local Jewish organizations say it was wildly inappropriate for a Williamsville official to link a state health emergency rule to the Nazis' relocation, imprisonment and slaughter of Jews. Leaders from the groups said Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman's description of the regulation at Monday's Village Board meeting minimized the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

“So again, for any pain, or embarrassment, I caused anyone – and this gentleman, God bless you, I could never have done what you did – I apologize for creating the wrong impression, or stirring up the wrong emotions,” Sherman said, nodding toward Leibovic.

Mayor Deb Rogers, who at one point left the board room to collect herself, insisted that her own comments from the earlier meeting had been misrepresented, and that she’s received threats as a result.

Rogers said following the discussion that she hoped to work with members of the Jewish organizations on a joint statement, or news conference, to make a show of unity.

“We can all acknowledge that maybe we said some things that we shouldn't have said. We have learned from those experiences, learned from those mistakes, and we can step forward and be a beacon in the community of getting together,” she said.

Village Board members and audience members ended the work session by shaking hands, but their respective positions didn’t change. Several speakers, in fact, continued to argue the rule is an example of government overreach.

Ex-mayors declare for seats on Williamsville Village Board roiled by mask debate Two former village mayors, Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano, have announced they’re running for a pair of board seats held by allies of Mayor Deb Rogers, who has drawn regional notice as a critic of virus-related restrictions.

“I think it's so really important to see history, hopefully, never repeat itself in this sense,” said Rachel Hessenthaler, of the Town of Tonawanda, who described herself as the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.

The debate started with a resolution Rogers introduced at the May 9 Village Board meeting.

Her resolution criticized a state Health Department emergency rule concerning who needs to isolate or quarantine, and for how long, if they have contracted or been exposed to a highly communicable disease such as Covid-19.

The regulation grants the state health commissioner the ability to issue isolation or quarantine orders, "consistent with due process of law," and spells out specifics on the location, duration and enforcement of the orders.

Those sites can include a home, another residence or a “temporary housing location,” and law enforcement is empowered, if needed, to make sure subjects of the order comply. Republican state lawmakers last month filed a lawsuit challenging the rule.

Williamsville election comes into focus as trustees decide whether to run Mayor Deb Rogers appointed Dave Sherman and Matt Carson to their board seats and both have served during a period when Village Board meetings grew contentious as the mayor and other attendees defied the state mask mandate.

The Village Board voted 3-2 to formally object to the regulation.

Sherman, who read from the diary of Anne Frank – the teenager killed in a Nazi concentration camp – at the meeting, joined Rogers and Trustee Matt Carson in passing the resolution.

Rogers had compared the powers granted in the emergency order to those wielded by communist China to relocate residents to quarantine camps. She also cited the importance of a system of checks and balances in a democracy to prevent the rise of “a dictator like Hitler.”

Carson compared the regulation to the internment of Japanese Americans in this country during World War II.

Trustee Christine Hunt, in contrast, said the regulation was a sensible public-health measure intended to limit the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

After The Buffalo News wrote about the debate over the regulation, the positions taken by the board members – especially Sherman’s remarks – generated considerable blowback.

Jewish organizations such as the Buffalo Jewish Federation and Holocaust Resource Center objected to Sherman’s comparison of the regulation to the Holocaust and several representatives attended Monday’s Village Board work session.

They emphasized this rhetoric minimizes the brutality of the Nazi regime.

“Modern issues do not need to be compared to the Holocaust to be considered negative or important. Words really do matter,” said Lauren Bloomberg, a program specialist with the Holocaust Resource Center.

Carson, while emphasizing he did not compare the rule to the Holocaust, apologized to the group representatives.

Sherman sought to explain the historical parallels he saw in the rule that left him “flabbergasted” after he read about the power to impose isolation and quarantine. He said he, too, has received threatening statements since the May 9 meeting.

Rogers, for her part, said she welcomed the opportunity at Monday’s work session for a candid conversation on the topic.

She again insisted her words were taken out of context, because she never brought up the Holocaust herself, but she recognizes it is unwise today for a public official to cite Hitler in a legislative debate.

“And now that I know better, I will plan on doing better,” Rogers said.

The session ended with Hunt, at first, and then the rest of the board coming down to shake the hands of Leibovic and others in the audience. Rob Goldberg, CEO of the Buffalo Jewish Federation, said he was willing to work with village officials on a mutual statement about this learning experience.

“This has been a very important dialogue,” he said.

After mask fight, what comes next for Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers? Elected officials past and present say it appears Rogers is trying to position herself for a run for higher office.

But the debate on the issue continued into the formal board meeting, where Rogers repeated her objections to the emergency regulation.

And several speakers said they joined with Rogers, Sherman and Carson in viewing the order as a possible first step on a path to authoritarian rule.

“And if you don't see the correlation, then I have to question if your eyes are actually open to what's going on,” said Jina Gentry, an Amherst resident.

One notable counterpoint came from Susan C. Braen, a Hamburg resident who before speaking pinned to her shirt a yellow star, the badge that Nazis forced Jews in Europe to wear for purposes of identification.

“This is absolutely heinous, and despicable, to compare the murders of 11 million people to public health efforts to reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19,” Braen said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.