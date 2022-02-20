Lily Dale is added to National Register of Historic Places

WASHINGTON – The good news spread among leaders of the Lily Dale Assembly this month not through telepathy, but by email and word of mouth: The historic spiritualist community in Chautauqua County was now government-certified as truly historic.
Capping a yearslong effort, the Lily Dale Assembly now ranks as one of the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. Quietly and without even a news release, the National Park Service granted the Lily Dale Assembly Historic District that special status on Jan. 28, announcing the move, as it typically does, in a little-noticed weekly list of sites newly deemed as historic.
"I just found out this past week" through emails from people who noticed the online notice of the historical designation, said Shelley Takei, the Lily Dale Assembly member who led the effort to win a spot on the national register. "It was like: 'Oh my gosh, I think we are!' I'm sure that they'll make a bigger deal about it."
Placement on the historic register is a big deal. It's the federal government's stamp of approval for historic sites, opening them up to the possibility of more tourism as well as fundraising opportunities.
The designation will help the assembly as it seeks grants to preserve its historic community buildings, such as the assembly hall and auditorium, Takei said. What's more, the designation will allow owners of Lily Dale's historic homes to qualify for a 20% tax credit when they make improvements to those aging structures.
"Lily Dale has a soul," Takei said. "It's a wonderful, fabulous place, but it's poor and the roads are awful, and those buildings need to be fixed."
Takei, who started the effort to land the historic designation in 2016, said it's long overdue. After all, Lily Dale – which bills itself as "the world's largest center for the religion of spiritualism" – is both old and unique, traits that the Assembly spelled out in its application for historic status.
Formed in 1879, "it is the first and largest spiritualist center in the United States. Spiritualism served as the motivation from which the community developed, and Lily Dale remains a spiritualist center today," said the application, prepared for Lily Dale by Preservation Studios of Buffalo.
"Modern spiritualism is a uniquely American religion that exploded in the late 1840s and peaked during the personal and social dark eras of the American Civil War and World War I," the application noted. "The primary tenet of all spiritualism is the belief in the continuity of life after death and the ability to communicate with the spirits who have passed on through the special clairvoyant gifts of mediums."
And while Lily Dale endured some hard times after World War II, thousands of people now flock there every summer for spiritual retreats and to meet with mediums.
"Presently, the community is home to approximately 275 people and the world’s largest collection of mediums (52)," the application noted.
The historic designation isn't the only thing that's likely to give Lily Dale a boost this year. A grant-funded documentary, "The Spirit Rooms of Lily Dale," debuted at the Assembly last year and will air on WKBW at 7:30 p.m. March 11.
The documentary traces the connections between Lily Dale and the suffragist movement. Joanne Mansfield, vice president of the Lily Dale Assembly, noted that Susan B. Anthony was a regular visitor, as was the Rev. Dr. Anna Howard Shaw, president of the National American Women's Suffrage Association. Both will be honored with a Suffrage Trail Marker to be placed at Lily Dale sometime this summer.
Mansfield was unaware that Lily Dale had been placed on the National Register of Historic Places until a Buffalo News reporter told her.
"I'm not a medium," she explained.