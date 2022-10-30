'Like the trajectory of a Josh Allen pass': Talking design with Bills stadium architect Jonathan Mallie

Jonathan Mallie and his team of architects at Populous’ New York City office think, talk and design using words like “movement,” “fluidity” and “flow.”

He describes his current project – the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium in development – in terms that are doubly vivid and philosophical: an “imposing colonnade, evoking a sense of resilience and pride,” and “iron-spot brick panels” that rise and “clad the building … creating a grounded sense of place.”

Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: 'It's a celebration of Western New York' The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

This is vocabulary not typically associated with the Bills’ current facility in Orchard Park – the sturdy-but-aging Highmark Stadium. But this architectural terminology will flow more readily in coming years, now that the team has released renderings of the projected $1.4 billion stadium it hopes to open across the street in 2026.

“Highmark is generally wide and open,” Mallie told The News this past week, shortly after the Bills released an exterior and interior depiction of the new stadium. “The distinction between the two stadiums will be astounding.”

Mallie, who is a senior principal and director for Populous and one of the lead architects on the Bills stadium project, described those differences in a pair of interviews The News.

“When the Bills take the field for the first time,” he said, “the fans’ sense of place, home and pride will create a transcendent experience that will last for generations to come.”

Here are excerpts from our conversations with Mallie, which were conducted through video call and email, and edited lightly for space and clarity:

What will be the visual impact of the stadium from the outside?

Mallie: The stadium design takes cues from historic architecture of Buffalo. Buildings such as the Rockpile (War Memorial Stadium, now the site of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion), the Aud (Buffalo Memorial Auditorium) and Kleinhans Music Hall each projected a sense of strength and fortitude akin to the nature of the Buffalo Bills – and their fan base.

Through the introduction of modern materials, and an overall building form that work together to provide fan comfort and generate an intimidating place for the visiting team to play, the design delivers a visual identity which leverages the past while propelling the team and the fan base into the future.

How are the past and the future represented in the design?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Mallie: The perimeter of the stadium is adorned with an imposing colonnade, evoking a sense of resilience and pride. Amidst the colonnade, iron-spot brick panels situate themselves at grade, where they begin to rise and clad the building to varying degrees of height, further creating a grounded sense of place along the stadium’s edge. Above the brick coursing, perforated metal panels create a lighter sense of movement and fluidity as they traverse the upper levels of the stadium, creating a sense of movement and flow, like the trajectory of a Josh Allen pass moving through the air with speed and intent.

What considerations do you keep in mind when designing a stadium for Orchard Park – a suburb of a small NFL city – as opposed to a venue in a larger urban setting?

Mallie: Every site is different. Every site poses challenges that must be converted to opportunities. Orchard Park is no different. Orchard Park is an opportunity to create a stadium that can be appreciated and embraced by the community and its surroundings.

With 'one bite at the apple,' Southtowns leaders call for development plan around new Bills stadium A $1.4 billion stadium planned for Orchard Park would bring the Buffalo Bills into the modern era of stadium design. But without a plan to encourage development around it, some say, it will continue to sit in a neighborhood with little spin-off impact.

How will the design help cut down on wind in the stadium?

Mallie: A number of things are working there: The tightness of the seating bowl, the overhangs, the stands and the tiers stacking on top of each other. All of that is bringing in everything nice and tight, as opposed to a very open and wide seating bowl, which is what Highmark Stadium is. That, in conjunction with the exterior form of the building is doing what we need to do to mitigate the wind.

How much will the canopy do to keep people dry?

Mallie: It's not just the canopy; it's the overlapping of the seating tiers. Keeping people covered was a No. 1 priority. Pulling in the seating tiers, creating the overhangs, providing opportunities for radiant heat, and then protecting the upper bowl with that canopy was a primary objective.

Watching football in this stadium will be a warmer experience overall?

Community groups calling for transparency in Bills stadium benefits plan Community advocates feel left out of the negotiations for a community benefits agreement tied to the new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium planned for Orchard Park.

Mallie: I enjoyed watching some of the games at the end of last year. One of the reasons was because radiant heat was in use at Highmark. Not only do the radiant heat systems keep people warm, but they create a visual impact on TV and in the stadium. Seeing the red emanating from the radiant heaters creates a kinetic glow that’s truly remarkable. It’s a visible energy that creates a memorable in-game experience while keeping people comfortable.

As a designer, do you look to develop a building that creates a certain level of fan energy? Or is the idea to deliver a building that, in a sense, provides an opportunity for fans to do that in their own way?

Mallie: It’s a symbiotic relationship between the building – how it functions, how it lays out – and how people move through it and embrace it. We focus a lot of energy on coming up with places for people to gather and hang out, to be with their family and their friends. Once you do that, and then people actually occupy the building, that's when it takes on a character and a life of its own.