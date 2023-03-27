Bryan Lin was quick to pick up chess when he was 8, moving from beginner to intermediate to the advanced level in several months.

John Hanni, one of the founders of the Buffalo Chess Association who teaches intermediate students, recalls playing three games with Bryan, who was in the advanced level at the time.

"Not only did he beat me all three times, by the end of the third game, I could tell he was bored with me," Hanni said. "He's too nice of a kid to say it, but I could see it in his face."

Bryan, now a fifth-grader at Casey Middle School in the Williamsville Central School District, has beaten quite a few others since.

Earlier this month he won the elementary section of the 55th annual New York State Scholastic Championship that attracted 1,500 children, including 132 in the elementary competition.

He had a draw and four wins, and was in a three-way tie for first. It was an agonizing wait while the tiebreaker was announced. Bryan beat last year's state champion, who also was the national co-champion, and will represent New York State in the John D. Rockefeller III National Tournament of Elementary School State Champions in Grand Rapids, Mich., this summer.

The 11-year-old, who has a brother in college and a sister in high school, is the only one in the family who plays chess. That doesn't bother his mother, who takes him to tournaments.

"Some parents will be just standing there, anxiously watching their kids play," Ning Lin said. "I don't know how to play, so it never bothered me. It's kind of a blessing."

When he's not playing chess, Bryan swims with the Buffalo Area Aquatic Club and plays the piano and violin.

He started taking classes when he was in second grade with the Buffalo Chess Association in an after-school program at the Rainbow Bridge Cultural Center in Amherst, before the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered schools and curtailed many other activities.

With time to fill during those months, he turned to playing chess hours at a time online, on the Lichess platform.

"It's all because of the pandemic," his mother said, adding that many students picked up chess because of the pandemic. "They were just trapped at home."

Bryan continued taking chess classes online, but got too good for the other children, so he played with the instructors. Mark Johnson, a founder of the association who teaches advanced students, said he started playing with Bryan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"We probably did that for three months. And then I would say he went from good to amazing," Johnson said. "If I had to explain Bryan, I would say he's like a human calculator."

Johnson made arrangements with Ankit Rajpara, a chess grandmaster from India, to play with Bryan and some of the association's other students.

Bryan's chess rating is 2,013, expert level, reached by a fraction of rated chess players.

He has a way to go to get to the minimum 2,500 rating of grandmaster. But he said he hasn't thought much about that.

"I just want to enjoy playing chess for now," Bryan said.

"He's put in an incredible amount of hard work," Hanni said, adding that Bryan sometimes plays 100 games of chess online in a single day.

Bryan entered his first tournament in August 2020.

"We really are very casual," Ning Lin said. "He plays it because he likes it. I have never pushed him."

While he is shy, his mother said Bryan is pretty competitive. There are not a lot of tournaments in Western New York, so she has driven him to tournaments in Philadelphia, Syracuse and Saratoga. He plays a lot of online tournaments as well.

He likes playing chess in person better than online, because he can be more focused in an "on the board" (OTB) setting.

"I also enjoy online because I get to play with opponents from around the world. It's cool to meet some online players in person later at the OTB tournaments," Bryan said.

Johnson told Lin that it was just a matter of time until her son was better at chess than him.

"We're at that spot now. It feels good to know," Johnson said. "The competitor in me isn't really happy about it. But at the same time, to know that I got to work with somebody like that is amazing."