Lighter side of The News: It never snows in Alabama; Grover's misdeeds; and a Brutal takedown

Snow-shocked lawyer burnishes Buffalo cred for next trial
To his credit, defense attorney A. Lee Bentley III didn't try to charm a Buffalo jury by faking some local connection.
The Tampa, Fla., lawyer on Feb. 2 introduced himself to jurors during his opening statement at the federal trial of Michael W. Luehrsen, accused by prosecutors of generating more than $10 million in wrongful insurance reimbursements.
"You know, we've worked with a local attorney here in Buffalo, and he suggested I throw out Wegmans and the Town of Tonawanda and some things so I wouldn't seem like such an outsider," said Bentley, an Alabama native who never lost his Southern drawl. "But let's face it, with my accent, you were going to know after I finished two sentences I wasn't from around here."
Jurors found Michael W. Luehrsen not guilty of eight money laundering charges that dealt with concealing transactions, and they also acquitted him of two evidence tampering charges.
Finally, on March 4, a judge declared a mistrial as jurors remained deadlocked on the health care fraud charge. So Bentley might have to come back here for a re-trial. If he does have to introduce himself to a bunch of new jurors, there's one connection with the locals he won't have to fake: spending the month of February in snowy Buffalo.
"The February part's crazy," he said.
- Patrick Lakamp
To get to Albany, start with Cleveland
Buffalo and its hometown governors got a little love this week in the pages of the New York Times, courtesy of columnist Gail Collins.
You can have Buffalo's Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland – or any other president – on your shelf forever for $30 each.
OK. “Love” might not be exactly the right word.
In a piece about a possible comeback for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Collins namechecked two governors who got to Albany by way of Buffalo: Grover Cleveland and Kathy Hochul.
Our current governor was a secondary character in the column, getting a mention as “what New York City residents rather snottily refer to as an upstater.”
Snottily, indeed.
Cleveland, on the other hand …
“Grover was not what you’d call a Cuomoesque figure,” Collins wrote. “He was pretty boring in public — a 300-pound former sheriff who once declared he deserved no credit for doing right because ‘I am never under any temptation to do wrong.’ “
But as she points out, Cuomo and Cleveland both found themselves embroiled in scandals related to sex, the former on sexual harassment allegations, the latter on an accusation that he fathered a child out of wedlock.
The potential good news for Cuomo? As any “upstater” surely knows, Cleveland survived the scandal enough to later become president. Twice.
Et tu, Brutalist? Or Et tu, Buccigross?
John Buccigross is a SportsCenter anchor and announcer for ESPN hockey broadcasts, not an architectural critic.
But his harsh appraisal of the Buffalo City Court building drew widespread attention when he tweeted it out Wednesday.
Buccigross, in town to handle play-by-play duties for Thursday’s Sabres-Golden Knights tilt, posted a photo and observed: “Love Buffalo, but this is the ugliest building I’ve ever seen. Imagine the grand opening and having the architect say ‘How ‘bout that beaut, huh!?!!!’”
Downtown Buffalo. Love, Buffalo, but this is the ugliest building I’ve ever seen. Imagine the grand opening and having the architect say “How ‘bout that beaut, huh!?!!!” pic.twitter.com/CpOVvyQVYc— House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 9, 2022
Buccigross isn’t the first to denigrate City Court, designed by Buffalo architects Pfohl, Roberts & Biggie and opened in 1974. The Buffalo News in 2015 deemed it one of Buffalo’s “most unloved” buildings.
Built in the Brutalist style, with a façade of massive concrete panels, its Soviet-era, post-apocalyptic appearance is polarizing.
Other Twitter users piled on, with Buffalonians sharing their own unnerving experiences with the structure and out-of-towners one-upping Buccigross with photos of the ugliest buildings they’ve seen.
Few came to its defense. One commentator simply replied to Buccigross:
“It’s even worse on the inside, unfortunately.”