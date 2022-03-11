Lighter side of The News: It never snows in Alabama; Grover's misdeeds; and a Brutal takedown

Snow-shocked lawyer burnishes Buffalo cred for next trial

To his credit, defense attorney A. Lee Bentley III didn't try to charm a Buffalo jury by faking some local connection.

The Tampa, Fla., lawyer on Feb. 2 introduced himself to jurors during his opening statement at the federal trial of Michael W. Luehrsen, accused by prosecutors of generating more than $10 million in wrongful insurance reimbursements.

"You know, we've worked with a local attorney here in Buffalo, and he suggested I throw out Wegmans and the Town of Tonawanda and some things so I wouldn't seem like such an outsider," said Bentley, an Alabama native who never lost his Southern drawl. "But let's face it, with my accent, you were going to know after I finished two sentences I wasn't from around here."

Mistrial declared in case of pharma rep who marketed medical creams for average cost of $14K a tube Jurors found Michael W. Luehrsen not guilty of eight money laundering charges that dealt with concealing transactions, and they also acquitted him of two evidence tampering charges.

Finally, on March 4, a judge declared a mistrial as jurors remained deadlocked on the health care fraud charge. So Bentley might have to come back here for a re-trial. If he does have to introduce himself to a bunch of new jurors, there's one connection with the locals he won't have to fake: spending the month of February in snowy Buffalo.

"The February part's crazy," he said.