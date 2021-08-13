Lighter side of The News: Hot girl summer in Niagara Falls, a sign of the times and Miss Buffalo

Megan Thee Stallion brings 'Hot Girl Summer' to Niagara Falls
Summer at Niagara Falls got hotter last week in more ways than one.
Megan Thee Stallion – the mega-famous, Grammy-winning rapper known for decidedly NSFW hits such as "Hot Girl Summer," "Savage" and "Body" – visited the Falls because she was, as she wrote to her 24.2 million followers on Instagram, "Checking places off my grandma's bucket list."
She posted photos showing her looking out at the falls, raising her glass in a group toast on a tour bus and riding the Maid of the Mist.
The visit prompted an outpouring on social media from Western New Yorkers of shock, excitement and regret at the missed opportunity to meet MTS.
"@theestallion please come to Mike's Dairy Queen while you’re in Niagara Falls. It’ll make this shift 100% better," one Twitter user wrote by way of example, punctuating the plea with a loudly crying face emoji and three flaming heart emojis.
Our friends at WGRZ-TV did some investigative reporting and found out Ms. Stallion and her party visited the Anchor Bar, where they ordered 10-dozen wings (with blue cheese, not ranch).
No word on how they ordered the wings, but a clue might come from this line in the song "Body":
"Saucy like a barbecue but you won't get your baby back."
– Stephen Watson
Stealing a sign of God? Blasphemy
It's not a sign from above – it's a sign from a frustrated church congregation.
Anyone driving by the Kenmore United Church of Christ on Delaware Road will notice a sign hanging from a white post stating: "Please return our sign/Ephesians 4:28."
If you're not up on your Scripture, the joke's on you. The verse begins: "Anyone who has been stealing must steal no longer."
Church Council President Jim Aichinger said someone stole the protective sign case displayed on the church's lawn for several decades. Church members regularly change out the message to promote church events or to make a witty observation.
There are 30 or so of them premade to fit the case. The case, with a sign reading "God Bless America," was taken on July 19 or July 20 and required a wrench to free it, Aichinger said.
The custom-made sign case could cost hundreds of dollars to replace. They say they put up the temporary sign to bring attention to the theft.
Anyone with information can call 875-1725 or email kenmoreucc@gmail.com. "We're just looking to get the sign back," said Mike Weber, whose daughter, Kelly Mann, made the Ephesians sign.
The church also posted about the theft on its Facebook page earlier this week. Aichinger said the owner of Apex Graphics eventually saw the post and has reached out offering to replace the sign. "Great news," he said.
– Stephen Watson
Remembering Markie Post, aka Miss North Tonawanda
Actress Markie Post, best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on the TV show "Night Court," died last week at age 70 after battling cancer.
Her passing brought to mind a flashback episode of the show, wherein a 19-year-old Sullivan represents North Tonawanda in the Miss Greater Buffalo Beauty Pageant – much to the delight of audiences in the Lumber City.
Miss North Tonawanda takes the stage following Miss Lackawanna (misspelled 'Lakawana") and preceding Miss Mahopac, who represents the hamlet in Putnam County, far outside the Greater Buffalo area.
Instead of offering the vapid response expected by pageant judges during the question-and-answer period, Sullivan gives a rousing speech encouraging women to stand up and "make a difference." The flashback represents what Sullivan calls "a crucial turning point" in her life, when she decided she was "more than just a pretty face" and wanted to devote her life to "righting injustices" and become a public defender.