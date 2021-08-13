Lighter side of The News: Hot girl summer in Niagara Falls, a sign of the times and Miss Buffalo

Anyone with information can call 875-1725 or email kenmoreucc@gmail.com. "We're just looking to get the sign back," said Mike Weber, whose daughter, Kelly Mann, made the Ephesians sign.

The church also posted about the theft on its Facebook page earlier this week. Aichinger said the owner of Apex Graphics eventually saw the post and has reached out offering to replace the sign. "Great news," he said.

– Stephen Watson

Remembering Markie Post, aka Miss North Tonawanda

Actress Markie Post, best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on the TV show "Night Court," died last week at age 70 after battling cancer.

Her passing brought to mind a flashback episode of the show, wherein a 19-year-old Sullivan represents North Tonawanda in the Miss Greater Buffalo Beauty Pageant – much to the delight of audiences in the Lumber City.

Miss North Tonawanda takes the stage following Miss Lackawanna (misspelled 'Lakawana") and preceding Miss Mahopac, who represents the hamlet in Putnam County, far outside the Greater Buffalo area.