Lighter side of The News: Buffalo's bobblers and reassessing the 'good 'ol days'

To Buffalo's (bobble) heads of state
To mark President's Day this week, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created bobbleheads of all the U.S. presidents.
This means you can have Buffalo's own Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland – or any other president – on your shelf forever for $30 each.
Phil Sklar, CEO of the Milwaukee museum, said Joe Biden and Donald Trump are available now, and the rest of the presidential bobbleheads will be available in May, although they can be ordered in advance.
In C-SPAN's 2021 survey of historians, Cleveland was rated the 25th best president, while Fillmore was rated 38th.
Cleveland, a Democrat who served as Erie County sheriff, mayor of Buffalo and governor of New York, won the presidential election in 1884, lost in 1888 and won again in 1892, making him both the 22nd and 24th presidents.
During his second term, there was a depression, the federal government almost went broke and it had to be bailed out by banker J.P. Morgan. Another highlight was Cleveland's secret surgery for oral cancer aboard a friend's yacht.
Millard Fillmore, who today is best known as a hospital, never won at all. He was vice president for Zachary Taylor, who died in July 1850 after overindulging in iced milk and cherries.
Fillmore became the 13th president, just in time to promote and sign the Compromise of 1850, which may have put off the Civil War for a decade while making it easier for slave owners to recover runaways. The famous story about Fillmore installing the first-ever bathtub in the White House was a hoax.
Besides his support of the Fugitive Slave Act, Fillmore's historical reputation was made even worse by his 1856 presidential campaign as the candidate of the American Party, an anti-immigrant, anti-Catholic group popularly called the Know-Nothings because, more than a century before Sgt. Schultz in "Hogan's Heroes," members were instructed to say "I know nothing" when asked about the party's plans.
Fillmore rolled up 21% of the vote, carried one state, and retired to Buffalo, where he married a rich widow, built a big mansion on Niagara Square and served as chancellor of the University at Buffalo, which he helped to found.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
This is why computers come with a delete key
In 1965, they didn't just say the quiet parts out loud – they put them in writing.
That's what brothers David and Curtis Perry discovered after their father, Lewis, died in January. Curtis Perry found a letter among their father's papers that John T. Horton, then chair of the University at Buffalo history department, sent on Dec. 16, 1965.
Horton recommended UB hire Perry as an assistant history professor, at a salary of $8,200 – or $73,500 today – pending receipt of his Ph.D.
OK. But the next paragraph takes an abrupt turn toward "Mad Men" or the Playboy Club.
"I have learned that you have a comely and charming wife," Horton, who retired in 1977 and died in 1991, wrote.
He continued he "cannot make such a possession a condition of employment" but noted the "standard of female pulchritude" among departmental wives is "gratifyingly high" and he's pleased Ruth Perry will fit right in.
Lewis Perry taught at UB until 1978. Ruth Perry became a renowned professor of literature and women's studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
When David Perry shared an image of the sexist letter on Twitter this week, it drew 29,000 likes and 9 million impressions.
"To see it right there on official letterhead, it's quite striking," he said.
This is my father's appointment letter to the History Department at SUNY Buffalo in 1965. I would like to call your attention to the second paragraph (+alt). #Twitterstorians pic.twitter.com/NhwCILnK49— David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) February 22, 2022