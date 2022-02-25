Lighter side of The News: Buffalo's bobblers and reassessing the 'good 'ol days'

To Buffalo's (bobble) heads of state

To mark President's Day this week, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created bobbleheads of all the U.S. presidents.

This means you can have Buffalo's own Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland – or any other president – on your shelf forever for $30 each.

Phil Sklar, CEO of the Milwaukee museum, said Joe Biden and Donald Trump are available now, and the rest of the presidential bobbleheads will be available in May, although they can be ordered in advance.

In C-SPAN's 2021 survey of historians, Cleveland was rated the 25th best president, while Fillmore was rated 38th.

Cleveland, a Democrat who served as Erie County sheriff, mayor of Buffalo and governor of New York, won the presidential election in 1884, lost in 1888 and won again in 1892, making him both the 22nd and 24th presidents.

During his second term, there was a depression, the federal government almost went broke and it had to be bailed out by banker J.P. Morgan. Another highlight was Cleveland's secret surgery for oral cancer aboard a friend's yacht.