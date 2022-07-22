Lifesavers: How the 10-year-old Gates Vascular Institute lifted WNY medical care

A woman clung to life on a recent morning after going into cardiac arrest in the Southern Tier.

Rescue crews restarted her pulse but struggled to stabilize her, so she was transferred to Gates Vascular Institute.

A decade ago, the trip to Buffalo – if it had been made at all – almost certainly would have meant little for this patient, who was unlikely to survive open heart surgery to save her life.

This day, a surgical team worked seamlessly to monitor her vital signs and feather a medical device through a catheter into the left side of her damaged heart. The procedure slowed her heart rate so her organs could take a couple of days to re-collect themselves and give her a fighting chance to recover.

The device, called an Impella, was relatively new and largely ineffective when the GVI opened in 2012. When doctors tried to use it, the survival rate was only about 4.5%.

“You put it in and you’d hope and pray,” said Dr. Vijay Iyer, medical director of cardiology and the Structural Heart Program at Kaleida Health, which runs the institute.

Today, those odds of survival stand at about 50%, thanks in part to Iyer and others at the institute who helped the manufacturer test and improve the Impella, as well as the procedures used to implant and remove it.

This and other work performed at the institute during the last decade have saved and extended the lives of heart, stroke and vascular disease patients, lessened the need for more invasive surgeries and allowed those who live in the region the chance to get top-of-the-line treatments for life-threatening conditions close to home.

The institute also has become a magnet for top neurovascular and heart specialists, medical device companies and patients from outside the region seeking clinical trials and treatments.

“It's been a wonderful success,” said Dr. L. Nelson “Nick” Hopkins III, its founder.

The space

Gates Vascular leaders recently welcomed a reporter and photographer to spend a day at the institute, which makes up the lower half of an eight-story building topped by four floors that comprise the University at Buffalo Clinical and Translational Research Center. The nonprofit Jacobs Institute shares the fifth floor with UB, helping distill the laboratory work from the spaces next door and above for use in many of the hands-on clinical treatments below.

The building layout and operation have allowed researchers in there to publish more medical studies, UB to attract more research projects and the regional health care industry to bring new medical technology to Western New York sooner.

Combined, the building cost more than $300 million to build and equip. More than 1,000 people work in its spaces, conceived by Mehrdad Yazdani, a Cannon Design architect from Los Angeles, who Hopkins and others charged with designing a structure that forced “collisions” between doctors, researchers and health care entrepreneurs.

Ten years on, the dynamic continues to stir interest outside the region, because the vast majority of those dispensing vascular care elsewhere remain in separate locations, often miles from hospital hubs like the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, where the GVI stands.

During the last six years, the Gates Vascular staff has livestreamed procedures to medical teams in 88 countries.

Cardiovascular thoracic surgeons have completed more than 12,000 cases, neurosurgeons more than 13,000 and vascular surgeons more than 8,000 since the institute opened in May 2012.

“Throughout the past 10 years, we have seen major medical advances in the way patients are treated and cared for,” Kaleida spokesperson Elizabeth Ortolani said. “Most notably, our patients are having more complex procedures with improved patient outcomes and decreased length of hospital stays.”

It was the kind of change Hopkins envisioned in 2006, when he gathered leaders at a national conference in vascular medicine and asked neurosurgeons, heart specialists, vascular surgeons and radiologists how a specialized center of their dreams would come together.

The result was a far cry from his experience starting as a neurosurgeon with Dent Neurologic Institute in the mid-1970s, conducting research at the UB South Campus on Main Street and treating patients first at Erie County Medical Center and later at Millard Fillmore Hospital at Gates Circle.

“That meant a 20- to 25-minute drive just to get to our research center, which hampers your ability to do freewheeling research,” said Hopkins, also founder and chief scientific officer of the Jacobs Institute and chair of the UB Department of Neurosurgery from 1989 to 2013.

The former arrangement also limited the time to get to know doctors in related disciplines. Bringing them together under one roof made sense, he said, “given the fact that we are all focused on the exact same vascular system.”

An immediate impact

In an early case, interventional cardiologists fretted they would be unable to clear a mostly blocked aorta in one patient, so they asked a vascular surgeon next door if he could help. Working together, they opened a pathway that addressed the blockage without open heart surgery. The patient went home the next day.

Another patient during the first year with complex coronary disease needed a new heart valve. During a coffee break, Iyer, also chief of cardiovascular medicine at UB, told Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, a neurovascular surgeon, that a surgical team likely would have to open the patient’s chest to install it. Siddiqui said he could feather a catheter through an artery in the neck instead of the more common way, through the groin. “Adnan opened up the carotid artery and 14 minutes later, the guy had a new valve,” Hopkins said. “He went home the next day.”

Months later, Siddiqui had a 15-year-old patient with vascular malformations in his brain that other specialized centers could not treat because his arteries were so damaged. Taking an unconventional route through a vein would be the best way to address damage in the brain. But how? It meant working against the blood flow. Iyer offered to stop the heart for a short time so a channel could be created and Siddiqui could successfully perform the procedure.

“That is how things have progressed into one of the most famous vascular centers in the world,” Hopkins said. “It's those interactions among the various disciplines that allow that to happen.”

The layout

The Buffalo General Medical Center emergency room makes up the ground floor of the GVI. Clinical space on the second and third floors give way to a fourth-floor catheterization unit, where more than 30 doctors lead as many as 80 procedures a day in the 17 surgical suites. Strokes, aneurysms, heart attacks and cardiovascular disease are treated. Clot-busting and blood-vessel clearing procedures are performed. Pacemakers, defibrillators and other medical devices are deployed through tiny tubes called catheters.

“We can now replace heart valves here through a leg catheter. The patient goes home on the next day,” said Lorie Mariano, Kaleida Health vice president of hospital operations, while leading a walk through the unit.

Thousands of specialists from around the world saw some of the procedures conducted in the unit in May, when Siddiqui and others from the GVI led part of the proceedings during the World Live Neurovascular Conference.

“Other institutions are historically siloed,” Siddiqui said. “There is no conceivable way these people could ever catch up to us because our big secret sauce here is that we put everybody together.”

Siddiqui directs neurological and stroke services at Kaleida Health and is CEO of the Jacobs Institute. He is also vice chair of neurosurgery with the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He came to Buffalo in 2006 to work with Hopkins, whom he called “the most notable neurosurgeon in the neurovascular space, bar none.”

There were few collaborations between disciplines during his first six years in the region but that changed after the GVI opened, said Siddiqui, who has considered jobs elsewhere until taking a closer look at the far-flung health care specialties on university and medical campuses.

“Here, I know, every single interventionist,” he said during the recent tour. “I know every single surgeon. We hang out together. We work together. We have coffee together. We celebrate birthdays together.”

The already renowned GVI stroke prevention and treatment center added a major upgrade last fall. Radiology and neurosurgery staff can now take images of stroke damage, interpret needs, call in staff as needed and repair the damage – all in the same operating suite. Off hours, images taken in the $2.5 million 4D CT Room, alongside the emergency room, can be sent by smartphone for team members to assess while on route. The new equipment and protocol save critical time.

“Together,” Siddiqui said, “this shaves an hour, hour and a half off the procedure.”

The future

The focus on research, innovation and bridging boundaries also helps loved ones of patients, because the interest in sharing surgical techniques has translated to hospital waiting rooms, where doctors can keep a patient’s family up to date on progress during a procedure. The company that created the videoconferencing system is working to make it available across the country, Siddiqui said.

Loved ones of the woman who received the Impella device to give her time to recover from cardiac arrest learned quickly that the procedure went well. The device worked as designed. The woman survived and returned home.

What will professional “collisions” bring to Buffalo during the next decade?

Time, talent and a proven system of medical care suggest more breakthroughs.

Siddiqui was willing to talk about one of them. Gates Vascular researchers are working with the medical device company Corindus on a next-generation robot that will allow UB-related neurosurgeons to help diagnose, treat and operate on patients in hospitals across the region remotely from the downtown Buffalo campus in as little as two years.

“That,” Siddiqui said, "is going to be a game changer.”

Next week: How UB and the Jacobs Institute help the Gates Vascular Institute move medical care forward in Western New York and beyond.