Life and legacy of lesbian activist Madeline Davis to be celebrated Friday at Hallwalls

The Buffalo-Niagara LGBTQ History Project will celebrate the life and legacy of renowned Buffalo lesbian activist and historian Madeline Davis with MAD-FEST at 6 p.m. Friday in Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 341 Delaware Ave.

It will begin with local LGBTQ musicians MYQ Farrow, Leafy Trees, Kerrykate Abel Smith, Tia Brown and Joy Aquarious performing one of Davis' songs and one of their own.

That will be followed by a screening of the 2009 film "Swimming With Lesbians," a documentary tracing Davis' accomplishments and the founding of the Madeline Davis Archives.

Davis, who died in 2021, was the first openly gay delegate to the Democratic National Convention and the first to petition for a gay rights plank in the party platform. She was president of Buffalo's first gay rights organization, a singer-songwriter behind the first gay liberation record, co-author of a renowned book on lesbian history and founder of one of the world's largest LGBTQ archives.

Tickets are $10 at the door, but the fee is adjustable for those with fewer funds. Free snacks and a cash bar will be available.