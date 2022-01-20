Library now checking out board games

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System is offering free borrowing of more than 100 board, card and dice games.

Erie County residents ages 17 and over can use their library card to choose from a wide selection of “Gaming Unplugged” options, from family and classic favorites to new modern games.

“By borrowing a board game from the Library, you can learn a new game or enjoy an old favorite at absolutely no cost,” said Jeannine Doyle, the library system's interim director. “Libraries are more than just books, and our newly-revamped ‘Gaming Unplugged’ collection is just the latest example.”

Games available include Battleship; Settlers of Catan; IceDice; Throw, Throw Burrito and Scattergories. Traditional favorites such as Scrabble and Parcheesi and card games such as pinochle and euchre are also available.

Games must be reserved through the library’s online catalog and can be sent at no charge to any of the 37 local libraries for pick-up. Instructions are included in each package, but can also be viewed online before borrowing. Library cardholders can borrow up to three games at a time for a period of three weeks.

