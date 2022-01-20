 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library now checking out board games
0 comments

Library now checking out board games

Support this work for $1 a month
A Closer Look: The Central Library

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library building was completed and officially dedicated on Oct. 18, 1964.

 By Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System is offering free borrowing of more than 100 board, card and dice games.

Erie County residents ages 17 and over can use their library card to choose from a wide selection of “Gaming Unplugged” options, from family and classic favorites to new modern games.

“By borrowing a board game from the Library, you can learn a new game or enjoy an old favorite at absolutely no cost,” said Jeannine Doyle, the library system's interim director. “Libraries are more than just books, and our newly-revamped ‘Gaming Unplugged’ collection is just the latest example.”

Games available include Battleship; Settlers of Catan; IceDice; Throw, Throw Burrito and Scattergories. Traditional favorites such as Scrabble and Parcheesi and card games such as pinochle and euchre are also available.

Games must be reserved through the library’s online catalog and can be sent at no charge to any of the 37 local libraries for pick-up. Instructions are included in each package, but can also be viewed online before borrowing. Library cardholders can borrow up to three games at a time for a period of three weeks.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News