Libraries offering in-person assistance for booking vaccine appointments

Several branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system are offering free, in-person assistance to people who need help booking a Covid-19 vaccine appointment starting Saturday.

The libraries are not offering vaccines. But people can make an appointment with library staff to help navigate the New York State vaccine website to get an appointment at one of the state sites.

Call to schedule your appointment with the library for the sessions.

Times vary by location.

Here are the library branches offering help to book vaccines:

Amherst

Main Library at Audubon, 350 Audubon Parkway (689-4922)

Clearfield Branch Library, 770 Hopkins Road (688-4955)

Eggertsville-Snyder Branch, 4622 Main St. (839-0700)

Williamsville Branch, 5571 Main St., Williamsville (632-6176)

Angola

34 N. Main St., Angola (549-1271)

Buffalo