Carol Thompson began her journey to caregiving with an 18-day cross-country trip. She drove from Rochester to California in 2021 to pick up her partner and best friend, Elizabeth Tilden, 76, who has a moderate form of Alzheimer’s disease.

Thompson, 74, immediately assumed the role of caregiver, as Tilden’s daughter lives in Sweden.

When it comes time to look for assisted-living facilities, the couple hopes the facility has LGBTQ ally partnerships and a large community presence to support them.

“I think as far as the community, if you’re stuck at home – which doesn’t matter, gay, straight or otherwise – if you’re stuck at home, what are you going to do? You need that connection,” Thompson said. “I desperately need to be around people. That’s who I am.”

The history of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment reflected in U.S. laws and policies created a stigma that’s caused painful experiences for LGBTQ+ patients seeking health care.

That fear was heightened in the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. But in post-pandemic 2023, LGBTQ+ adults have an additional concern: aging alone.

The assumed caregivers of older adults, immediate or close relatives, are often unavailable to members of the gay and lesbian community, said Scott Fearing, a community activist and educator on LGBTQ+ issues at the University of Rochester.

“If you look at elders in the world and who cares for them, it’s usually children, grandchildren, siblings, something like that,” Fearing said. “And oftentimes, for LGBTQ seniors, those connections don’t exist. There aren’t children. There aren’t places to turn to.”

The U.S. health care system has long stigmatized LGBTQ+ patients, said Meki Singleton, a doctoral candidate studying gerontology at the University of Southern California.

In the past, Singleton said, would-be health care providers denied treatment to HIV/AIDS patients. Today, medical discrimination looks like denying treatment of patients due to their sexual orientation or identity, she said.

“Having that historical nature of being discriminated against … you may not be the first in line to want to access these (health care) services,” Singleton said.

Buffalo region support

For four years, a 64-year-old transgender woman from Buffalo had been trying to get her legal name changed to affirm her newfound sense of identity, but every legal agency that she went to turned her down, except one.

Christopher Phillips, a staff attorney at the Center for Elder Law & Justice, helped her get the long desired legal name change within three months.

“I found that this is pretty rewarding work,” Phillips said. “Because a lot of times, unfortunately, what I’m finding is that the LGBT seniors are sort of estranged from their families of origin, which is just heartbreaking and sad to see.”

Phillips began work in elder law after graduating in 2020 from University at Buffalo School of Law, starting a fellowship with the Borchard Foundation Center on Law & Aging. The center gives fellows an opportunity to work on a substantial project related to law and aging in partnership with a host agency.

He chose the Center for Elder Law & Justice Silver Pride Partnership program, now known as the Silver Pride Project. It provides free civil legal services to the aging LGBTQ+ community in Western New York in collaboration with community partners, including the Buffalo-based Pride Center of WNY (pridecenterwny.org).

Services include advanced care planning, name changes, gender marker changes and discrimination claims.

“It’s very rewarding to offer this free of charge as well,” Phillips said, “because a lot of folks think, ‘Well, I can’t afford that.’”

The Silver Pride Project also offers a Silver Pride Coffee Hour from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. It rotates weekly in the Cheektowaga Senior Citizen Center, Amherst Center for Senior Services and South Buffalo Community Association. The downtown Pride Center will soon become part of the mix.

The coffee hour focuses on reducing the social isolation that LGBTQ+ elders face as they age.

“They lose family. They lose friends. They may not have even had that much family connection to begin with because a lot of folks were ostracized from their family when they came out back in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” said Taylor Blake, engagement and education coordinator at the Pride Center.

Rainbow Seniors Visible and Proud (rsvp-wny.org), a volunteer social organization for LGBTQ+ seniors, also focuses on meeting the social and community needs of LGBTQ+ seniors.

Niagara Pride (niagarapride.org), where Phillips serves as a board member, hosts social meetings and gatherings for all LGBTQ+ individuals. Participants typically include a lot of LGBTQ+ seniors.

Evergreen Health offers care coordination and other health services for all LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

“We’re all just trying to sort of prop up older adults,” Phillips said, “and give them dignity while they age.”

Support for Michigan elders

The Michigan LGBTQ+ Elders Network (MiGen) tackled challenges faced by older LGBTQ+ adults during the pandemic, which illuminated gaps and disparities in services.

MiGen saw a massive upswell in the need for basic assistance, programming and social connection as the pandemic hit for the older LGBTQ adults it serves. It now has a whole pillar dedicated to direct services for older adults.

What the organization offers broadly falls into two buckets: education and direct services. The training and education department works directly with adult care providers, said MiGen executive director Angela Gabridge.

“We do culturally responsive training and education for nurses, nursing home administrators, social workers, receptionist, clerical staff – basically anyone in that older adult care space,” Gabridge said.

MiGen also works with Michigan’s area agencies on aging, long-term care facilities and health care systems, she said.

“We have a food assistance and tech assistance program, friendly caller reassurance, we have social programming both in-person and virtual opportunities,” Gabridge said.

This year, the organization launched a community navigator pilot program that pairs older LGBTQ+ adults and their caregivers with community members who work to assist them with any challenges or hurdles they face. The members are part of the LGBTQ+ community and are positioned to help, Gabridge said.

The navigators can step in to assist with housing or provide resources, such as when an LGBTQ+ person says they are being bullied at their long-term care facility, she said. Even when MiGen is working with allies or people who want to be supportive, it’s often difficult when there’s an absence of significant experience within the LGBTQ+ community, or when allies come from a cultural background that views personal questions as offensive or invasive.

“That’s one challenge that oftentimes folks don’t think of,” Gabridge said.

In Rochester, Thompson said she would prefer to age in a community of other LGBTQ+ seniors.

“I love it, because I can be there and be myself and not worry about pronouns or anything else,” Thompson said. “And I don’t have to worry about somebody asking about my gender identification, or any of that stuff.”

Thompson said she believes there is a major need for supportive housing and programs catered to older adults like her.

“There’s just not a lot of social outlets here for senior gays.”

A.J. Franklin is with The Buffalo News; Naina Rao is with the NY-Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative; and Justice Marbury is with the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.