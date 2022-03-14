Lewiston waterfront plan adopted, work begins this spring

Reconstruction of a staircase leading to Lewiston Landing from a bluff overlooking the Niagara River, and repair of a fish cleaning station, are the first action items in the Village of Lewiston's new Waterfront Revitalization Plan.

The New York Department of State announced Monday that it has approved the plan, which includes 20 projects to study or implement in the next 10 years.

Mayor Anne C. Welch said the village isn't committed to any of the other projects, including a proposal mentioned in the plan to build an outdoor ice skating rink and wading pool at the landing. The estimated cost of that project would be $620,000.

"We have stuff on the wish list, but right now we're trying to get the projects done that we've started," Welch said.

The stairway and fish cleaning station were damaged when the river flooded in 2017. Repairs that elevated Lewiston Landing by two feet were completed in 2019.

The state-approved plan includes studies of improved waterfront parking and bike and pedestrian trails.

