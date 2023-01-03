Lewiston native's heart stopped while playing college baseball. He's making a full recovery

Nick DiCarlo feels as if he might know what Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is going through right now.

Why? Because he experienced something similar a little more than two months ago.

The Lewiston native, playing baseball at Iona University, was struck in the middle of his chest by a 90-plus mph fastball during an Oct. 27 practice at the school in New Rochelle.

Like Hamlin, DiCarlo stood up after the blunt force contact to his chest, took a step or two and quickly crumbled to the ground in cardiac distress. His heart stopped beating and he stopped breathing.

It took lifesaving actions by his baseball coach and the use of an automated external defibrillator to get DiCarlo breathing again. After three days of being sedated and in an induced coma, he began breathing on his own. DiCarlo is expected to make a full recovery.

Plenty of parallels exist between what happened to the Iona sophomore outfielder and Hamlin, 24, who the Buffalo Bills said is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and also has been sedated. Hamlin was injured in Monday's night's game at Cincinnati, a contest that was postponed after he left the field in an ambulance.

“When they showed the replay of Damar standing up for a step or two and then collapsing, my immediate thought was that it is exactly what happened to me,” said DiCarlo, a 2021 graduate of Lewiston Porter High School. “I watched the playback in slow motion and it looked like he got hit right in the chest, like what I had happen. Once they said he was getting CPR and they were using an AED, me and my family thought it’s got to be the same thing.”

Hamlin has not publicly been diagnosed and the Buffalo Bills have provided only a few details of his condition. The team said early Tuesday he had suffered a cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated. He remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Doctors say DiCarlo suffered from an injury called commotio cordis, similar to a hectic disruption of the heart rhythm, throwing the heartbeat off, Dr. Alon Gitig, director of cardiology at Mount Sinai Doctors-Westchester told Parent Heart Watch, which focuses on protecting youth from sudden cardiac arrest. If the heart doesn’t get back into rhythm, it can knock a person unconscious or can be deadly, Gitig said.

The injury is very rare, with only 200 documented cases in the U.S. since 1995. When the sudden trauma of getting hit hard in the chest happens at a very specific time in the heartbeat cycle – a 20-millisecond span – this cardiac event can occur.

Due to the positive outcome DiCarlo has experienced, he and his father, John, are hopeful for Hamlin’s recovery.

The biggest worry now for Hamlin, according to medical experts, is whether any neurological damage was done while there may have been an interruption in oxygen flow to his brain.

“This was a freak accident,” said John DiCarlo, who owns Niagara Power and for years has coached youth baseball and football, including coaching his son. “As a parent, believe me, I understand what Mrs. Hamlin is going through and it breaks my heart. But in the back of my mind, I really believe this young man is going to be OK, because of what they’re doing to take care of him.”

He credits Iona baseball coach Conor Burke for his quick actions to perform CPR and provide medical assistance for his son, but Nick was not revived until a defibrillator was used.

Nick DiCarlo was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Westchester County and then Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan, where he was put into a medically induced coma and required assistance breathing.

John DiCarlo said doctors told him his son was put on a ventilator to reduce his metabolic rate so that his body did not need to work too hard, resting his heart and brain. His son was also wrapped in cold compresses to reduce his body temperature to 95 degrees, halting some inflammation.

Slowly Nick DiCarlo was removed from sedation and began breathing over the top of the ventilator, which he was pulled off once he could fully breathe on his own. He wound up being sedated for three days and his hospital stay lasted six days.

Nick DiCarlo has been medically cleared to play baseball and got back to practice after Thanksgiving break.

“The neurosurgeon, cardiologist and respiratory therapist knew what to do every step of the way – it was beyond a blessing," John DiCarlo said.

Nick DiCarlo has no recollection of anything that happened the day of the accident, which occurred at 11:25 a.m. The last thing he recalls was going to a class the night before. He awoke two days later on a Saturday. His first memory of waking up was that Sunday night, when he watched the Bills-Packers game.

A few days after returning home, he started going back to Proformance Sports Training at the Northtown Center in Amherst, where he worked with trainer John Opfer on rehabilitation from Nov. 3 through the Thanksgiving break. After that, he returned to school and baseball practices and has been participating again without restrictions.

He said throughout November his body was quite sore, including experiencing chest aches, but that progressively got better.

“I slowly eased back into hitting for baseball,” he said. “I was super blessed to recover that fast.”