Lewiston church, cemetery named to National Register of Historic Places
marble-orchard-cast

The cast of the Marble Orchard Ghost Walks includes Hazel the Witch.

First Presbyterian Church in Lewiston announced Tuesday that its original church and cemetery have been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Old Stone Church and the adjacent village cemetery at 505 Cayuga St. date to 1817. The cemetery, sometimes called the Marble Orchard, contains the graves of some of Lewiston's earliest settlers and is used for special historical tours.

Although the congregation has a modern church, the original building is still used for services in the spring and fall.

A dedication ceremony for the National Register sign is scheduled for 4 p.m. July 17, to be followed at 4:30 by a pulled pork dinner that can be eaten under a tent or taken out.

The preorder price of $15 is available until July 13 by calling 754-4945. On the day of the event, the price will be $17.

Proceeds from the dinner will go toward preservation projects at the Old Stone Church, and 10% will be donated to a local charity.

