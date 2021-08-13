Lewiston Art Festival goes on this weekend

The Lewiston Art Festival is back this weekend, although several other big outdoor arts and crafts festivals in the region have been canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 130 professional and student artists from nine states will display their art during the festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Center Street in the village.

The Lewiston Council on the Arts, which did not hold its signature event in 2020 because of the pandemic, said it made some modifications and will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Center Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Fourth to Eighth streets during the event.

The work of high school and college students will be displayed near Eighth Street in a section of the festival called College Alley. Native American artists, musicians and dancers will be featured at the Hennepin Park Gazebo.