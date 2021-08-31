Lewd comment toward kids triggered Tonawanda bike path assault, sources say

Even if that were the case, it's not certain this provides a legal justification for assault.

Defense attorney Mark Sacha also declined to comment on those specifics. He's representing Barnes in both criminal cases.

In the first incident, Flynn said, Barnes got into a dispute with someone before getting into a vehicle as a passenger and driving off. Police, responding to a complaint, pulled over the vehicle and found an illegal gun on Barnes and another in the vehicle, Flynn said, leading to charges of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was free on $50,000 bail at the time of the bike path incident.

Sacha said he has questions about the latter case given the difficulty he said he had in examining the victim during the lengthy July 1 felony hearing into the matter.

"While I'm cognizant of his deficits, I really don't know what his deficits are because he generally refused to answer one-third of the questions I asked," Sacha said, adding, "it is not clear what really transpired on the bike path."