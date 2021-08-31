Lewd comment toward kids triggered Tonawanda bike path assault, sources say

The 23-year-old charged with beating up a man earlier this summer as the pair sat along a well-used Town of Tonawanda bike path claims he acted after the victim made sexualized comments directed at both the accused assailant and at some children pedaling past them, according to sources familiar with the case.
This is one of several new details emerging about the case that drew initial attention because it happened during daylight hours on the town's popular Rails to Trails pathway.
For one, the victim in the bike path case is more than 30 years older than the alleged assailant and has a developmental disability, the sources said. He lives on his own with the assistance of family.
And the man charged in the incident, Donnell A. Barnes Jr., of the Town of Tonawanda, was out on bail at the time on a weapons case from March in Cheektowaga, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.
Barnes remains in custody now as both cases make their way through the judicial process, Flynn said Tuesday.
"At this point, we have every intention of presenting this to a grand jury – both cases," he said in an interview.
Town police announced Barnes' arrest in a news release on July 1. He was charged with robbery, assault and grand larceny, arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.
Authorities say the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. June 27 while the 57-year-old victim was seated on a bench near the corner of Center Avenue, which runs parallel to the bike path, and Cortland Avenue.
The victim had ridden his bike over to the bench, Flynn said. Barnes also was biking on the path and, taking a break, sat down on the same bench.
Barnes and the victim, who apparently didn't know each other, had an amicable conversation for some period of time, the district attorney said, before Barnes suddenly punched the victim in the face, knocking him down, and then reached into the victim's pocket, stole his wallet and rode away.
Support Local Journalism
Bystanders assisted the victim, Flynn said. Tonawanda police said the man suffered minor facial injuries.
Police and prosecutors declined to say what precisely led investigators to Barnes, who was arrested two days later. Flynn described it as "good, old-fashioned police work," including interviewing witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood, but he would not say whether surveillance footage played a role.
Flynn also wouldn't say what prompted Barnes to strike the victim. But two sources who spoke on the condition they not be identified said Barnes contends the victim first made a lewd statement or proposition toward Barnes and then made a sexual comment toward some passing children.
Even if that were the case, it's not certain this provides a legal justification for assault.
Defense attorney Mark Sacha also declined to comment on those specifics. He's representing Barnes in both criminal cases.
In the first incident, Flynn said, Barnes got into a dispute with someone before getting into a vehicle as a passenger and driving off. Police, responding to a complaint, pulled over the vehicle and found an illegal gun on Barnes and another in the vehicle, Flynn said, leading to charges of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
He was free on $50,000 bail at the time of the bike path incident.
Sacha said he has questions about the latter case given the difficulty he said he had in examining the victim during the lengthy July 1 felony hearing into the matter.
"While I'm cognizant of his deficits, I really don't know what his deficits are because he generally refused to answer one-third of the questions I asked," Sacha said, adding, "it is not clear what really transpired on the bike path."
Users of the bike path may have seen Tonawanda police on bicycles patrolling the trail in recent weeks, but Supervisor Joseph Emminger said this is nothing unusual and the department did not increase patrols in response to the June incident.