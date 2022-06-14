Lew-Port has wanted a traffic light for years. It might finally happen

For decades, members of the Lewiston-Porter community have been calling for a traffic light to be installed in front of the school campus on Creek Road, also known as state Route 18.

Now, with the pandemic forcing even more vehicles to come and go from the campus while navigating traffic going by – which officials say made a bad problem worse – they might finally be getting somewhere.

The district announced Tuesday that the state Department of Transportation has agreed to conduct a traffic engineering investigation, which will include data collection and an analysis of traffic conditions during peak hours at the property entrances of 4061 Creek Road. At the end of the DOT study, the district wants a programmable traffic light installed in front of the school.

It's not clear when the study will be completed.

School Superintendent Paul Casseri said the traffic situation there is well-known to anyone who frequents the campus. But he said the problem was exacerbated by the pandemic when a shortage of bus drivers led the district to ask parents to transport their children to and from school.

Casseri said he wanted to be sure that his district did not have to endure "what if?" questions that have occurred in Pembroke after two U.S. Army veterans were killed in a crash at an intersection where officials warned that something needed to be done to make travel safer.

"Enough is enough," he said.

Brian Michel, a district parent, led the call for a traffic study. It's not the first time he has worked to change a local traffic issue; Michel was instrumental in leading a grassroots effort that convinced New York to do away with toll booths on the Grand Island bridges.

"In my mind, we are lucky there has not already been a traffic fatality as a result of this mess,” he said of Creek Road.

The DOT estimates that more than 3,000 vehicles travel on that section of Creek Road daily, but that number was calculated before the pandemic. The district said the number has since increased "drastically."

Reach out to me at apreston@buffnews.com

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.