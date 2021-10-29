Letitia James launches bid for governor against Gov. Kathy Hochul

Richard Azzopardi, a Cuomo spokesman, said there was a “toxic” connection between the criminal complaint brought by the Albany sheriff and James.

“Tish James used her office to attack the governor for her own political benefit and she violated the law in the process,’’ the Cuomo advisor said in a statement before James made her 2022 campaign official in the afternoon.

In her brief video, which included childhood images and appearances at rallies in New York City, James said she has guided her career on a simple principle: “stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable, to be a force for change.”

James said her attorney general credits include suing drug companies over the opioid crisis, pressing for more transparency in nursing homes and suing the former Trump administration 76 times over various matters. “But who’s counting?” she said of those Trump legal actions.

James, 63, was elected attorney general in 2018 – with Cuomo’s support – following stints as the New York City Public Advocate, member of the City Council, staffer in the New York Assembly and public defender. She has her law degree from Howard University. She has long-held support within more liberal wings of the party, as well as the Working Families Party, a small but influential party in Democratic Party workings.