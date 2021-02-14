Lessons from Florida's Covid-19 vaccination system: preregistration, callbacks and texts

It's the same all over America: People desperate to obtain the vaccine they've been told would save their lives from Covid-19 are running into roadblocks as they try to obtain it.
Whether it is crashing websites, unanswered phones or appointments two months away and 200 miles from home, some Americans are frustrated.
It's no challenge to find reports of situations like that in New York, or many other states.
But some current or former Western New Yorkers who have moved to Florida, or who spend winters there, say they have found success through the Sunshine State's vaccination registration system.
Florida and New York, with similarly sized populations, offer a comparison in how states have approached distributing vaccinations differently.
Like New York, Florida has had challenges. Early reports included seniors lining up for shots in the middle of the night and people traveling to there for "vaccination vacations."
But there have also been successes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has moved slightly ahead of New York in the vaccination race.
Florida had received 4.33 million doses and administered 3.22 million shots as of Saturday. New York had received 3.87 million doses and administered 2.71 million, the CDC said.
Florida leads in the number of people who have received at least one dose, 2.24 million in Florida to 1.91 million in New York, the CDC said. Its tally of people with two doses was 962,465 Floridians to 721,554 New Yorkers.
Under federal distribution policy, Florida has received more vaccine because its percentage of shots administered is slightly higher than New York's and because its proportion of senior citizens is higher.
The key differences in Florida include more autonomy for counties, fewer categories of eligible people, an alternative registration system through the Publix supermarket chain, and procedures that allow Floridians to join waiting lists – seemingly without having to wait too long.
Unlike New York, Florida set up a preregistration system through a state website and a toll-free phone number. The system offers a callback service that informs registrants when appointments are available, although it doesn't guarantee them an appointment.
Some Florida counties offer automatic text message alerts to let those who have signed up know a new batch of vaccine has arrived and more appointments are available.
"Two of the nation's most populous states; both did things well and poorly," said Jay Wolfson, professor of public health, medicine and pharmacy at the University of South Florida.
Websites and waiting lists
Whether they intended to or not, both states have created a system that favors the computer-literate and those with a lot of spare time.
For instance, Joelle Cuviello of Palm Harbor, formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, took on the task of finding a vaccination for her mother, who lives in Port St. Lucie, on Florida's east coast.
“I had to sit online and keep refreshing and get on a waiting list and get appointments, and so forth," Cuviello said. “I was on the waiting list a couple of days and then I got notification they were opening up appointments at the fairgrounds. I went on immediately. I registered on a Friday for an appointment on that Monday."
As in New York, those who don't want to brave the internet have telephone options, such as those used by Cuviello's 75-year-old mother-in-law in Tampa.
"She says she was on hold from 9:30 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon," Cuviello said. But finally, someone picked up the call and gave her an appointment.
Others had much better experiences.
Sue and Alan Olhoeft of Derby arrived at their winter home in Jensen Beach, Fla., in early January, to find they had two options for obtaining a shot: pay $25 for a third-party medical group at their community center, or use St. Lucie County's free signup through the Eventbrite website. The Olhoefts went with the latter and were vaccinated within a couple of days.
Support Local Journalism
“We were shocked. A lot of our friends in Buffalo are saying they’re on lists for March, they’ve had cancellations," Sue Olhoeft said.
Waiting overnight
Plenty of New York transplants are hearing stories of long waits among their friends back in Western New York. In Florida, early reports included long lines.
"A lot of our friends up there are in the same boat. That’s a bad scene," said John R. Reid III of Cape Coral, Fla., a former Lockport alderman and Niagara County sheriff's deputy who obtained a shot through a medical practice.
His wife, Nancy Reid, was one of the thousands of elderly people who waited in line for a shot, as if for concert or sports tickets.
That's because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis started off the vaccination process in December by making everyone over 65 eligible without an appointment. Only proof of age was required.
"They announced they were giving out shots on Tuesday and we had people 75 and 85 years of age sitting in lawn chairs outside of health departments at 2:00 in the morning, waiting for the place to open to get the shots," said Wolfson, the USF public health professor. "That went on for about a week, and then the governor said, ‘This is not what we had in mind.’ "
Nancy Reid lined up at 6 a.m. outside a theater in Cape Coral.
“There were people that came and parked overnight in their motor homes and sat there in line, put their chairs out," she said. "We got a lawn chair and just got in line and sat. About 7:30 or so they started passing out numbers starting with the first in line. I was number 506."
It turned out the site had 800 doses that day, so Reid was vaccinated. She has a relative in Lockport who hasn't been so lucky.
"She’s got COPD and horrible arthritis and thyroid, and she can’t come close to getting one," Reid said.
Supermarket signup
"After trying valiantly to get an appointment at our county Department of Health, we determined that Publix was a better option for us," said Michael Davis, a former Buffalonian living in Naples, Fla.
"Publix improvised a commercially available website in order to obtain appointments which demanded sign-on at 6 a.m., and then wait for your computer to be selected for sign-up," Davis said.
He said he didn't understand it, but it worked for him, as one of the two laptops he used simultaneously scored an appointment for a shot at Publix.
"The Publix online site provided the number of individual doses available by county within their assigned area, so the person seeking a vaccination could choose which county they wished their appointment (to be in)," Davis said. "Some respondents choose where the most doses were available while others choose closest to home."
But not everyone in Florida has succeeded.
A former Erie County resident in her 80s who responded to The News on Facebook wrote that the preregistration system hasn't called her back.
"Have been trying for at least a month," she wrote. "Every day here in Florida it's a game between Publix, the County and our hospital. On all our phones and desktops at the same time. ... We sit at the computer til it says 'FULLY BOOKED' on all counties (because) we would be willing to travel to get the shot."
On Jan. 21, Florida began to require residency for vaccinations – Wolfson said some companies had been selling "vaccination vacations" – but the proofs include utility bills and mortgage receipts, meaning snowbirds who own or lease property can qualify.
"People have traveled all over the State of Florida to get shots," said Frank Donovan of East Aurora, who owns a condominium in Sarasota.
He said Manatee County ran a lottery for vaccination appointments.
Donovan entered, but before he heard a response, Sarasota County offered an online sign-up. He was called for a shot in about 10 days, received it Jan. 30 and returned to East Aurora, although he must go back to Florida for a second dose.
Unlike New York, Florida hasn't altered the list of eligible people at all since the vaccine first arrived in December. Categories include everyone over age 65; health care personnel with direct patient contact; and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
“I think it’s hard to have a win on this, whatever you do," said Wolfson, the USF professor. "Because it’s been politicized so much, the relative truth is irrelevant. ‘If there’s a vaccine, I want it. Why can’t I get it? What’s wrong with you? You’re lying to me again.’ Until there’s enough of the stuff to go around, and until we have distribution systems and public education systems that are better calibrated, which we will, we’re going to have this frustration.”