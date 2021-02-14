Lessons from Florida's Covid-19 vaccination system: preregistration, callbacks and texts

“There were people that came and parked overnight in their motor homes and sat there in line, put their chairs out," she said. "We got a lawn chair and just got in line and sat. About 7:30 or so they started passing out numbers starting with the first in line. I was number 506."

It turned out the site had 800 doses that day, so Reid was vaccinated. She has a relative in Lockport who hasn't been so lucky.

"She’s got COPD and horrible arthritis and thyroid, and she can’t come close to getting one," Reid said.

Supermarket signup

"After trying valiantly to get an appointment at our county Department of Health, we determined that Publix was a better option for us," said Michael Davis, a former Buffalonian living in Naples, Fla.

"Publix improvised a commercially available website in order to obtain appointments which demanded sign-on at 6 a.m., and then wait for your computer to be selected for sign-up," Davis said.

He said he didn't understand it, but it worked for him, as one of the two laptops he used simultaneously scored an appointment for a shot at Publix.