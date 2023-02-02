After years of Erie County deputies providing downtown arena security to the Sabres without a contract, the Sheriff's Office now has the green light to enter into a four-year agreement with the owners of the Buffalo Sabres to provide security at all KeyBank Center events.

The County Legislature on Thursday approved a draft agreement for the team to pay an escalating sum, equivalent to $1.38 million over the next four years, for arena security. However, despite some initial concerns raised by Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, the Legislature received a draft copy of the contract that excluded an attachment outlining minimum staffing levels, scheduling of deputies or post assignments for where security at the arena will be located.

"Giving that information to the public would compromise the security of the facility," said John Greenan, the chief of administration for the Sheriff's Office.

The Legislature approved the receipt of funds from the team ownership for KeyBank Center security Thursday, but the final agreement must still be reviewed by the Erie County Attorney's Office. Greenan said he expects some adjustments to language related to liability before the contract is finalized.

Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, was the sole legislator to vote against the contract. She said she had concerns about how much liability was being borne by the county under the contract arrangement when it is the team's legal responsibility to ensure adequate security is provided.

Greenan said he expects liability issues will be handled as they have been – if there are areas where the Sheriff's Office fails to meet its obligations, the county would be held responsible, and if there are security-related issues where the team ownership was expected to provide certain conditions or services and failed to do so, Pegula Sports & Entertainment would be held responsible.

Sheriff's Office representatives appeared before the Legislature last week to seek permission to accept the money under the terms of a negotiated contract that would essentially quadruple the amount the Sheriff's Office is reimbursed for security work that Sheriff John Garcia said his office would be obligated to provide. It would extend through the life of the lease between the team and the county, which owns the facility.

Currently, the team pays about $120,000 a year for arena security, which is insufficient to cover security needs, according to Greenan. Under the new deal, that figure would roughly double the first year, with additional $120,000 increases added, until reaching an annual security payment that tops out at $485,000 in the 2025-26 lease year.

Hardwick had sent a letter to the Legislature last week saying that while he was pleased to see a formal deal has been negotiated, he was concerned the draft of the agreement was not shared with the Legislature. After some initial resistance, Greenan agreed to provide a redacted version of the draft contract.

The approval of the deal brings to a close issues raised by Hardwick in the summer. The comptroller had highlighted the failure of the Sheriff's Office to have a KeyBank Center security agreement, dating to former Sheriff Timothy Howard's time in office. Hardwick, a Democrat, pointed out that former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw expressed similar concerns in a prior audit.

Last week, Hardwick raised his concerns again. Those included wanting to know the breakdown of rank-and-file, sworn officers and top administrators and chiefs who would be eligible for overtime pay at a much higher rate, he said. He also said, however, that he understood the need to keep some arena security information confidential.

At Thursday's meeting, legislators approved the security agreement 10-1 with little discussion. Hardwick reiterated the position that having a contract for arena security is a good thing, as is the creation of necessary accounts to track security payments from the team to the county. Regarding any outstanding concerns, he said he'll rely on the County Attorney's Office to follow up on other issues.

"We've raised the issue," he said. "I think there's only so far we can go here."