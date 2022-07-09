Legislators say they've been shut out of talks over community benefits in Bills stadium negotiations

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in April that a negotiating team that included three county legislators would soon begin crafting a community benefits agreement as part of a $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium deal that includes $850 million in public funding.

A lawyer negotiating the stadium deal on behalf of the county later told the County Legislature that groundwork was being laid to discuss a community benefits agreement, and he expected inclusive meetings and negotiations to begin in June.

Legislators are still waiting.

Now, fed up county legislators say they've had enough of being shut out.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said Poloncarz hasn't spoken with her for months, despite her repeated requests to meet and solicit input from community leaders who have recommendations on everything from stadium transportation and hiring diversity to youth athletics and apprenticeship programs.

"I'm unclear as to really why the county executive is reluctant to just convene a meeting and get feedback," she said.

Legislator John Mills, whose district includes Orchard Park, where the current and new stadium would exist, said he's wanted to bring up issues related to the need for sidewalks on roads near the stadium, as well as new zoning plans to prepare for future development.

"I haven't heard a word," said Mills, who sent Poloncarz a letter last week complaining about the lack of input and transparency. "Don't appoint me to a committee and not meet."

Poloncarz did not answer questions posed by The Buffalo News on Friday regarding the status of stadium negotiations.

Matt Janiszewski, upstate press secretary for Gov. Kathy Hochul, confirmed that negotiations over a community benefits agreement are ongoing.

"New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills continue to negotiate the final agreements and contracts related to a new stadium in Orchard Park," he said in a statement to The Buffalo News. "Those negotiations include a community benefits agreement as outlined by the MOU."

Both Mills and Baskin pointed out that the County Legislature was originally expected to approve a community benefits agreement and roughly half a dozen other stadium-related agreements by Sept. 1, though the deadline could be extended. Legislators are feeling a time crunch because the governing body typically recesses in August.

In frustration, Baskin on Friday developed her own 20-page report outlining a summary of findings and priorities after meeting with roughly two dozen public and private community stakeholders since November. The detailed report outlines recommendations from community advocacy groups, business associations and service providers about what could help ensure that underrepresented residents have access to the new opportunities a $1.4 billion stadium deal can provide.

"In the absence of the county executive convening a meeting, in the absence of him reaching out to the public at large to get their feedback, I'm going to do the work," Baskin said.

Recommendations in Baskins' report, based on community input, include:

• Oversight: Creation of a Community Benefits Oversight Committee that would award $100 million in grants over the course of the 30-year stadium deal.

• Public transportation and access: Public buses and/or free game day workforce shuttles from the county's cities and other geographic hubs to provide better stadium access for workers, as well as sidewalks on major roadways surrounding the stadium for pedestrian safety.

• School athletics: Addressing potential displacement of the SUNY Erie Community College football stadium, creating a stronger partnership with ECC athletics program and public school sports, and including an athletic equipment grant program and sports administration careers program.

• Diversity inclusion: Requiring minimum participation standards and lower threshold requirements for minority and women-owned businesses in stadium security, concessions, and construction and contractors – both union and nonunion. Minimum thresholds should also be set for stadium workers.

• Investment in poor neighborhoods: Financial support for the Perry Homes, Cold Spring and Fruit Belt neighborhoods on the East Side of Buffalo, as well as affordable housing support for both city and rural communities.

Though Baskin, Mills and Majority Leader Timothy Meyers are technically part of the CBA negotiating team, they don't know if any of these recommendations have been discussed by the rest of the Bills stadium negotiating team, which includes other representatives from the county administration, state and Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

That memorandum of understanding stipulates that an agreement be reached regarding "various community benefits" but offers no guidance on how a CBA should be developed.

Baskin acknowledged that the state is putting up the bulk of public money toward the stadium project, though the county is responsible for paying $250 million toward new construction. But a community benefits agreement that is meant to benefit the local community should be more community driven, she said.

"Why wouldn't Legislator Mills, myself and the majority leader of the County Legislature, who will be tasked with approving so many other facets of the deal be included in that," Baskin said, "especially since we've been elected representatives of the public?"

While design plans, environmental impact studies and preliminary project labor negotiations have gotten underway in recent months, Baskin said, legislators who are supposed to be key players in the community benefits agreement are not involved.

Community advocates have been demanding that elected leaders refuse to approve any new Buffalo Bills stadium deal unless it's accompanied by a strong community benefits agreement to ensure that the Bills organization gives back to the people of Buffalo and Erie County. Baskin called the agreement the most important element of the stadium deal and non-negotiable for her vote.

Without Baskin, Meyers and Mills, it's possible the approval of a final stadium deal could drag out without strong Legislature support.

"This is a real issue," Mills said, noting that the ability to craft such a deal is so rare since stadiums exist for decades. "The clock is ticking."

