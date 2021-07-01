Legislators argue over fairness of Poloncarz's $123.7M 'once in a lifetime' spending plan

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to right a lot of wrongs and a lot of injustices and a lot of inequities across Erie County," she said.

She called Lorigo's assertion that Democrats padded the spending plan with millions in pork spending to benefit their own districts "offensive" and pointed out that, while the city is getting more federal stimulus money than the county, the needs of the city – the population center of the county – are also far greater.

Baskin agreed that the Legislature should have more meetings to look at how this money is being spent, and offer amendments and adjustments, but she cautioned that the Legislature should still move quickly to vote on the package.

"I want us to do the right thing," she said. "I want us to work together. I don't want us to look at what my district got versus what another legislator's district got. I want us to govern responsibly, and I want to encourage us to meet outside of Thursdays to get this done."

Minority caucus members protested that it is the Democrats who set the political tone with this spending plan.