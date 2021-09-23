Legislator seeks redesign of road separating Niagara University from gorge

Now that the Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge has been removed, Route 104, which parallels the gorge, should be redesigned.

So said the Niagara County Legislature Tuesday, when it passed a resolution by Legislator Christopher Robins, D-Niagara Falls, urging that the busy road in front of Niagara University should be reconfigured to allow NU students better pedestrian access to the Shoreline Trail.

Plans already are afoot at the state Department of Transportation to redesign the nearby intersection of Route 104 and Hyde Park Boulevard, Robins said, along with a Gorgeview Trail connecting the gorge to the Niagara Falls business district.

A safe crosswalk, traffic-calming devices and other safety improvements are needed at the Hyde Park Boulevard intersection, Robins said.

