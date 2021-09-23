 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislator seeks redesign of road separating Niagara University from gorge
0 comments

Legislator seeks redesign of road separating Niagara University from gorge

Support this work for $1 a month
NIAGARA FALLS WALK (copy)

Walkers enjoy the new green space created by pulling out a section of the Niagara Scenic Parkway, north of downtown Niagara Falls. Now, above the falls, a new pedestrian bridge also gives residents access to the riverfront.

 Derek Gee

Now that the Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge has been removed, Route 104, which parallels the gorge, should be redesigned.

So said the Niagara County Legislature Tuesday, when it passed a resolution by Legislator Christopher Robins, D-Niagara Falls, urging that the busy road in front of Niagara University should be reconfigured to allow NU students better pedestrian access to the Shoreline Trail.

Plans already are afoot at the state Department of Transportation to redesign the nearby intersection of Route 104 and Hyde Park Boulevard, Robins said, along with a Gorgeview Trail connecting the gorge to the Niagara Falls business district.

A safe crosswalk, traffic-calming devices and other safety improvements are needed at the Hyde Park Boulevard intersection, Robins said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say 'avalanche-like failure' in the near future for cracking ISS

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News