Legislator Lisa Chimera tapped as Poloncarz's new deputy county executive

Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera has been tapped by County Executive Mark Poloncarz to serve as his new deputy county executive.

Chimera, 56, retired as a teacher in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District after 34 years and was a long-serving Town of Tonawanda board member. She has served in her 3rd District seat since 2020, winning election as county legislator in a three-way race. She faced no serious opposition in her re-election bid last year. Chimera represents residents in North Buffalo, the University at Buffalo South Campus, Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda.

Chimera replaces Maria Whyte, who stepped down on Oct. 14 to take a job as the new chief community impact officer and chief of staff for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. The two women most recently worked together as members of Erie County's Childcare Task Force, which highlighted the cost of providing child care services and the low pay of many child care providers.

"Lisa will become not just an integral part of our team but will be a leader in our community," Poloncarz said.

As a legislator, Chimera has been a strong defender and advocate of policies and programs introduced by the Poloncarz administration. She has advocated for students and families and also chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, which was particularly active during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the proposed 2023 budget, the deputy county executive position pays $175,244 and would pay $189,363 next year. Chimera's appointment does not require County Legislature approval.

Another Democrat will be appointed to fill the remainder of Chimera's term as a representative of the 3rd District, which will see its boundary redrawn lines next year. The district would will lose a chunk of North Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda to District 4, but will gain Grand Island and include all of the Village of Kenmore.