'Legends' to be honored at event remembering Randy Smith summer basketball league

Men and women who played in Buffalo's Randy Smith summer basketball league who went on to play college basketball and professionally will be among those recognized at an event Saturday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Pavilion.

Randy's Summer Basketball Classic Ceremony & Tribute to the Legends will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

In addition to the recognition of individuals, Saturday's event will feature a "Walk of Legends" at noon, as well as live music, a food truck and a classic car and motorcycle show.

"It's just a great appreciation and acknowledgement of all those who chose to use the basketball court as a platform, as opposed to violence and guns," said Pastor Timothy Newkirk, event organizer.

The event will also honor Joyce Nixon, who ran the Randy Smith program as executive director of National Inner Cities Youth Opportunities.

Various community and elected leaders also will be on hand. Live performers will include saxophonist Will Holton.