Legal pot opens up vistas of growth for Niagara County farmer

When it comes to the topic of legalized marijuana, the potential impact of commercial growing and the health benefits of cannabis and related products, Tom Szulist will be the first to concede that is something of an evangelist.
Last week, thanks to New York State, the congregation got a lot bigger. And he is ready to preach.
Since 2019, Szulist has grown legal hemp at Singer Farm Naturals in Appleton, near the shore of Lake Ontario in Niagara County.
He grew 150 hemp plants in 2019, deriving more than $100,000 worth of medicinal marijuana oil from his harvest, at about a nickel per milligram. He increased his crop to 600 plants last year, not all of which has been processed yet.
Asked if he plans to grow pot for smokers now that New York has mostly legalized what was formerly demonized, the 65-year-old former stockbroker quickly replied, "Absolutely."
With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo created a new state agency that will issue regulations for commercial pot growing, legitimizing an industry that could be a boon to the state's bottom line, the agriculture industry and would-be entrepreneurs.
"When I would do a workshop, there were still people that were uneasy hearing about this plant because of its illegality," Szulist said. "Now that it's becoming legal, what it should allow us to do is have a much bigger audience with a much more open mind, which is really the perfect scenario for people to understand how this plant really benefits them."
But the business opportunity does not come without risk and worry, thanks mostly to an unusual tax provision embedded in the fine print of the new law.
The potency tax
The new law calls for taxing commercial pot based on how strong it is, as measured by the amount of THC – tetrahydrocannabinol, the mind-altering ingredient. That tax will be charged in addition to an excise tax on the crop's value.
“The 13% excise tax is low. Most states are hovering around 20%. The hidden part of the tax structure is that there’s a potency tax on milligrams of THC," said Alan Gandelman, president of the New York State Cannabis Growers and Processors Association.
The "potency tax" is set at 3 cents per milligram of THC in consumable pot. Concentrates would be taxed at eight-tenths of a cent per milligram of THC, and cannabis flowers at one-half cent per milligram of THC.
"There is not one state in the country that has attempted this yet. We will be the first. We think that is probably the weakest part of the bill," Gandelman said. "It’s very hard to measure 1 milligram of THC for every single product that you make. That will be tricky. We’re hoping it’s not going to create a bottleneck in the industry. We’re also hoping that it’s not going to make cannabis more expensive than it should be.”
"It's kind of ludicrous," Szulist said. "First of all, it's taking advantage of the people who want the psychotropic benefits."
“I’m concerned about the tax structure as a businessperson, but I’m more concerned about how the regulations will actually apply because right now, unless you’re in the microgrower category, you’re not allowed to sell your own product," said Jeanette Miller, owner of the Eclectic Farmstead in Newfane, where she grew 250 hemp plants last year.
"I don’t want to become a serf to dispensaries, retail sales, on-site consumption places," said Miller, who wants to grow THC hemp but isn't sure if it will be practical for her farm.
Gandelman, whose cannabis trade group has about 10 Buffalo-area members, said if the taxes drive prices too high, street dealers still will have a market, even though the new law keeps unlicensed pot sales illegal.
“The market price needs to be a price point that competes with the illicit market. The goal is to eventually wipe out the illicit market, because the illicit market is not paying taxes and a lot of the products are dangerous," Gandelman said. "It needs to be competitive. The tax structure might ruin that, but we’re not sure yet."
Retail sales of smoking marijuana aren't expected for a couple of years, while the newly created Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board are staffed and work out regulations to administer the law.
"We have to make sure the people who get appointed to this board really know what they’re doing and they understand market dynamics and they understand business, they understand public safety and they can really craft regulations that bring affordable and safe products to market," Gandelman said.
He said the potency tax probably will be collected through wholesalers and distributors after the marijuana is tested by a third-party lab.
That's not a new expense for existing hemp growers, who already send samples to a lab to be analyzed for cannabidiol, better known as CBD, the active ingredient in medical marijuana.
Homegrown pot
The new law allows New Yorkers to grow their own pot plants, up to 12 per household or six per individual. Gandelman doesn't see that as a threat to the regulated market.
“Not at all. This is like brewing beer at home," Gandelman said. "This is a niche thing for the enthusiast or for the medical patients that consume a lot of cannabis, that it would be really expensive to buy their own every month.”
You can get a lot of pot from not very many plants, according to Szulist.
“You could grow as much as one pound of hemp or cannabis (from one plant)," Szulist said. "It’s all the same plant. They call it hemp so people realize it doesn’t have the THC. One pound, that’s worth $2,000 to $3,000 if it’s got THC."
Szulist, who added hemp to a product line that included garlic and tart cherry juice, has experimented with different varieties of hemp seeds, acquired from a dealer in Oregon, which produce different active ingredients.
"We started out with CBD oil and our sales have just grown as we’re educating people about how it works, and the people are coming in because it’s having a dramatic effect in their lives," he said.
And he sees ways to cash in on homegrown pot, by teaching people how to produce their own CBD oil instead of having to buy it.
"We were doing that two years ago in the summer when we were allowed to sell the flowers," Szulist said. "We were selling flowers for $50 an ounce and people could buy a machine on Amazon for $100 and they could make their own oil.”
State regulators put a stop to that.
“It was beautiful, but they were afraid people were going to smoke the flowers," Szulist said. "There was a lot of lobbying to make sure that didn’t happen, so we were restricted as a grower, that we could not sell to the public and we could not sell to any head shops."
It was just one example of the high level of regulation in New York's hemp business.
High entry costs
Hemp processors, who turn the plant into CBD oil, are required to pay $1,000 to apply for a license and $4,500 to obtain one if their application is approved by the state. Manufacturers of hemp products are charged $500 to apply and $2,000 to obtain a license. There's also a $300 fee for every retail outlet a producer uses.
Szulist said he pays $500 for a three-year growing license. That's in addition to the costs of seed and cultivation. Szulist said he hires 10 to 12 seasonal workers to tend to the plants and harvest the buds.
He said a nearby farmer will grow 50 hemp plants on his property this year, using Szulist's license. But so far, few other traditional farmers have jumped aboard the hemp bandwagon.
"I think the regulations are overburdensome and a lot of farmers, at least older farmers, aren’t going to want to convert," Miller said. "Might it bring in younger farmers or newer farmers to planting it? Possibly.”
"We're not really excited about the prospect," said Jim Bittner of Bittner-Singer Orchards in Newfane. "I figure just a few big guys will do it and take the market, but we don't know."
The New York Farm Bureau, long the lobbying voice for the state's farmers, took no position on the legalization bill. Spokesman Steve Ammerman said he's seen "some limited interest" from farmers in growing legal pot.