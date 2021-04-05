Legal pot opens up vistas of growth for Niagara County farmer

When it comes to the topic of legalized marijuana, the potential impact of commercial growing and the health benefits of cannabis and related products, Tom Szulist will be the first to concede that is something of an evangelist.

Last week, thanks to New York State, the congregation got a lot bigger. And he is ready to preach.

Since 2019, Szulist has grown legal hemp at Singer Farm Naturals in Appleton, near the shore of Lake Ontario in Niagara County.

He grew 150 hemp plants in 2019, deriving more than $100,000 worth of medicinal marijuana oil from his harvest, at about a nickel per milligram. He increased his crop to 600 plants last year, not all of which has been processed yet.

Asked if he plans to grow pot for smokers now that New York has mostly legalized what was formerly demonized, the 65-year-old former stockbroker quickly replied, "Absolutely."

With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo created a new state agency that will issue regulations for commercial pot growing, legitimizing an industry that could be a boon to the state's bottom line, the agriculture industry and would-be entrepreneurs.