One person drowned and 11 others were injured this summer when their boat capsized within the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride because government regulators had failed to make sure the attraction was safe for use, new legal claims say.

More than one dozen people on the boat when it flipped over have filed notice they intend to sue the City of Lockport over the injuries they suffered in the June 12 incident, city records show. Many of the riders also have notified Niagara County and various state agencies of the potential future litigation.

The claims, including one filed on behalf of the family of the rider who died, contend the government entities did not properly oversee the boat tour operation. Several argue officials should have made changes after the boat overturned eight years earlier.

"You would think, after the near disaster in 2015, that someone would have stepped up and someone would have improved the safety," said attorney Terrence M. Connors, who, with colleague Christina M. Eaton, represents the estate of Harshad Shah. "So the near disaster now turns into a real disaster a number of years later."

The documents include harrowing new details about what the riders experienced as they awaited rescue, some for nearly an hour, in the murky waters of the dimly lit tunnel.

Who was supposed to inspect Lockport Cave boat ride involved in fatal incident? No state or county agencies were required to regulate the underground Lockport attraction where a tour boat overturned Monday, killing a Niagara Falls man and injuring 11 other passengers, officials said Wednesday.

Questions arose in the days following the boat capsizing over which government agency bore responsibility for regulating the attraction.

City officials and the owners of the boat tour company have said little following the incident. The entities either did not respond or declined to comment on the notices.

The incident remains under police investigation and no charges have been filed. The fate of the boat tour, which has remained shut down since June 12, is uncertain.

"It was very obvious that this boat was not seaworthy. And so the fact that an owner of an establishment like this would allow people to be on this boat, I just think is awful," said attorney Robert Maranto, who represents three riders. "And I would hope that they would not let them do this again."

A group of 29 people, nearly all connected to the Niagara County tourism industry, were riding the tour boat in the Lockport Cave about 11:30 a.m. June 12 when it capsized, tossing the passengers into the water.

Emergency responders worked carefully amid the chaotic scene to get the riders to safety, but Harshad Shah, 65, was pinned under the boat and drowned before he could be saved.

He was a native of India and the longtime president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls. His wife, Kaminiben, also was on board and was among the 11 others injured in the incident.

Harshad and Kaminiben Shah were caught in filthy, dark water and trampled upon as fellow riders scrambled to get out to safety in the narrow channel, Connors said. The overturned boat pressed down upon Harshad Shah under the weight of the frantic passengers, the attorney said, as his terrified wife desperately tried to get help for him.

"It's not something she can recover from because she was there and witnessed it," Connors said. "She was begging for somebody to help find her husband. And they didn't. They couldn't find the husband until eventually it was too late."

Connors and Eaton also represent the Shahs' in-laws, Naresh R. Shah and Sharmistha N. Shah, who were on the boat as well that day.

In addition, Connors and Eaton, assisted by attorney Paul Barr, represent three women who rode the craft as Destination Niagara USA tour guides.

All five of these notices of claim name Lockport, Niagara County and the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. Connors and Eaton also have filed paperwork on behalf of the Shah family preserving their right to sue numerous state agencies and authorities, including the state Department of Labor, Canal Corporation, Thruway Authority and Power Authority.

Connors said he is waiting for the results of the investigations led by police, prosecutors and entities such as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. His own office has looked into the latest incident as well as the 2015 capsizing, in which no one was injured.

He and the attorneys who represent other riders argue regulators at all levels of government were negligent in failing to regulate the tour boat attraction, which had operated since the 1970s. City, county and state officials in the days following the fatal capsizing acknowledged they had not inspected the operation but struggled to say who, if anyone, was responsible to do so.

Maranto represents another married couple on the boat that day, Daniel and Elizabeth Morrissette, as well as a third passenger, Kristen Brolinski. Their filings name the city, only, but Maranto said he also has notified various state agencies of his intent to sue.

Maranto said the cave property has a tangled legal and ownership history but his research indicates the state, among other entities, should have regulated the attraction.

"We believe that this is part of the New York State canal system," he said.

A spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul said he couldn't comment on pending litigation. Hochul in the days following the incident said she would introduce legislation granting the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation authority to regulate commercial tourism boats that operate in caves.

The Niagara County Attorney's Office declined to directly address the claims. "We are currently reviewing the plaintiff's filing and will then take an appropriate course of action," Deputy County Attorney Katherine Alexander said in a statement.

Lockport's mayor and corporation counsel did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

The Buffalo News has filed Freedom of Information Law requests with the city and the state Power Authority for records related to the 2023 and 2015 incidents and is awaiting the production of the requested documents.

The notices filed by Connors, Eaton, Barr and Maranto are included in the agenda materials posted online Monday for Wednesday's Lockport Common Council meeting. In all, attorneys have filed 10 notices representing 13 boat riders against the city, which received the documents between Aug. 16 and Sept. 6.

Jeffrey Marion represents Barbara Borkowski, an employee of the Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University, who was on the boat, and her husband, Kaz, who was not.

Marion said it's early in the legal process as he continues his own investigation into the capsizing. "At the moment, it's about protecting everybody's rights," he said. The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal was first to report the Borkowski notice.

Attorneys representing the riders say they also intend to sue the boat tour company. Lockport Cave co-owner Thomas P. Callahan did not respond to a request for comment.

Lockport's chief building inspector deemed the attraction unsafe for occupancy the day after the capsizing, citing electrical and other code violations.

Last month, however, the company said it would reopen for planned walking tours while the boat tour remains shuttered.

"Right now," Connors said of the Shah family, "they're terrified that someone else will be injured or even die in this attraction."