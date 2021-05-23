Legal challenge to New York's census count a long shot: 'It would be a tough one'

Brown's office, which sponsored a vigorous campaign to encourage census participation last year in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, is also supportive. The city was aiming to note a census increase for the first time since 1950.

"Mayor Byron Brown supports the Governor's request that the NYS Attorney General review the legal options to determine whether there are any grounds for a lawsuit regarding the accuracy of the census count," spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement, "which was short by 89 people and which led to a very narrow loss of a Congressional seat in New York."

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz also noted that Erie County spent money to encourage the census effort as it tried to note an increase in population for the first since 1960.

"I think we did a good count here, and I would not be surprised if the population of the county actually increased from the 2010 census," he said.

He maintains, however, that the county identified as many as 5,000 people not in the census database that should have been counted. As a result, he does not believe Erie County should be penalized by a loss of congressional representation.