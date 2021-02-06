Learning about Judaism, one student to another

The program is a collaboration of the Center for Jewish Engagement and Learning, the Holocaust Resource Center and the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Steklof said most Jews have experienced small, and sometimes not so small, incidents of anti-Semitism.

"It's definitely something that happens a lot, unfortunately," Steklof said. "I think when people don't understand other people, they tend to do these things. I think our hope is through presentations like this we can give people familiarity with the Jewish people to cut down on anti-Semitism."

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States has been going up in recent years, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The number in 2019 – the most recent data available – reached its highest level since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records in 1979. There were more than 2,100 incidents of assault, vandalism and harassment reported, a 12% increase over the previous year. New York State had the highest number of incidents, according to the organization.

Buffalo's Student to Student group was set to launch last March, with the teens, who attend high school in Amherst, Clarence, Buffalo and Hamburg, visiting other high schools. But then schools shut their doors because of the pandemic.