The public can learn about 20-plus local community outreach and human services organizations Thursday at the first Community Engagement Fair at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The fair is free and runs 2 to 5 p.m. in the second-floor atrium of the Jacobs School, 955 Main St. on the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus.

The fair came out of a schoolwide initiative in response to the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue last May 14. While many individual departments and student groups already engage with the community, the massacre raised interest in a schoolwide initiative, said Dr. Allison Brashear, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School.

The event will also feature samples of food from local minority-owned businesses Sunshine Vegan Eats, A Taste of Soul and La Flor Bakery, as well as businesses including Zawadi Books and Buffalo Scrubs & Uniforms.

Community and UB organizations that will be present include Aspire of WNY, Buffalo City Mission, Say Yes Buffalo, Human Rights Initiative, International Institute of Buffalo, Mental Health Advocates of WNY, Grassroots Gardens WNY, UB Homework Helpers, Lighthouse Free Medical Clinic, UB HEALS, Journey’s End Refugee Services, FeedMore WNY and many more.