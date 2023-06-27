Leah Halton-Pope, a senior adviser to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, declared victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary election for the Ellicott District seat to replace outgoing Council President Darius G. Pridgen.
She was challenged by Matt Dearing, a former Assembly staffer, Buffalo contractor Emin "Eddie" Egriu, and retired Buffalo police officer Cedric Holloway.
Halton-Pope, 47, had the support of Pridgen, State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
"We need candidates that understand how government operates, people that are hardworking and people that have a close connection to the community," Brown said Tuesday night from Halton-Pope’s campaign headquarters on Main Street. "What's at stake is an efficient government that can get things done more quickly, so obviously the more experienced, the more effective people are that get elected, the better that will be for the future of the city of Buffalo."
People are also reading…
She will face declared candidate the Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church in November. A non-affiliated voter, Chapman has submitted independent nominating petitions to run in November’s general election on an independent party line.
Dearing, 30, also will appear on the Working Families ballot in the general election in November.