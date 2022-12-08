Leaders optimistic about Bills stadium deal as study finds no environment barriers to construction

A lengthy Erie County-led study concluded the planned new Buffalo Bills stadium would have no significant adverse impacts on the environment, bringing all sides a step closer to a final deal.

If the Erie County Legislature agrees with the assessment findings and issues a negative declaration of environmental impact, which appears likely, the new deadline for a stadium deal would move to mid-January.

However, that doesn't mean that a deal won't be reached sooner.

"There are multiple documents still being worked out ... but it's possible that we'll be back here by the end of the year," said Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth. "It's optimistic, but it's not out of the realm of possibility."

Some noteworthy progress has been made with the community benefits agreement and an end appears to be in sight, said Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, but points of contention still exist with the terms in some other agreements, like the community construction agreement.

Even so, those involved in discussions said there are reasons to be hopeful that a final deal will be done before the current, extended deadline expires.

"I think we're in a good place with the CBA," said Baskin, referring to the community benefits agreement that would outline many of the contributions the Bills organization would be expected to provide the community in exchange for $850 million in public money toward the $1.4 billion construction project.

In October, all sides agreed to extend the stadium deal deadline to 30 days after the completion of the environmental review. If the Legislature issues a negative environmental impact declaration at its next meeting on Dec. 15, the deadline to finalizing a deal would be Jan. 14.

The environmental study, led by Erie County and overseen by the Phillips Lytle law firm, found that there would be no significant adverse impact to any major category of review. That includes land, water, air, lighting, transportation, sound or vehicle or pedestrian conditions. It also includes potential impact on noise, plants, animals and human health.

Conversely, because of more modern technology and conservation design, the stadium is expected to offer a number of environmental improvements, said Phillips Lytle partners Adam Walters and Kim Nason, who appeared before the Legislature with other representatives from the county, the Populous design firm and the Bills.

Among the noted improvements over the current stadium is a 25% decrease in water usage, and improved water treatment and water pressure. Because of the smaller size of the stadium, game-day traffic volume and parking demand is expected to fall. Vehicle traffic access in and out of the new stadium is also expected to improve, Walters said.

The environmental review compares the impact of a new stadium against what exists now. As such, its scope is more limited since the new stadium would be built on roughly the same site, adjacent to the current stadium. In response to concerns that the environmental review is less thorough than it could be, Daniel Castle, the Erie County commissioner of Environment and Planning, said the new stadium is not moving to a new location where a more detailed review would be necessary.

While many legislators raised questions, few expressed any grave concerns that would result in the environmental review study, required by the state, from moving forward with a negative declaration.

Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, raised questions about how thoroughly potentially large impacts were studied by the Phillips Lytle and the county. And Baskin asked for more detail on how independent the county's study was and whether the county and its legal counsel abdicated any of its oversight, or received any pushback or manipulation of results from Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Walters said the county Public Works and Environment and Planning departments led the environmental review process but that the Bills organization was closely involved because they designed the stadium and needed to share the details with the county. He and Castle said that if reports provided by the Bills appeared incomplete or superficial, county representatives followed up with demands for more information.

Walters said that reports provided by the Bills were each reviewed by a third-party expert hired by the county.

"Most of the reports that were prepared were fairly significantly revised based on the county's experts," he said, including the requirement for new reports on additional outparcels and additional noise analysis. "That's really how the [county] team has made sure that the reports coming in are, in fact, reliable."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.