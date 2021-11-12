Lawyers petition U.S. Supreme Court over NY vaccine mandate

Lawyers representing 17 health care workers in New York have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in their battle to overturn Gov Kathy Hochul's industry-wide vaccine mandate.

According to the Thomas More Society, a conservative legal group representing the workers, a petition was filed this week asking the High Court to issue an emergency injunction prohibiting the mandate to go into effect without a carve-out for workers who aren't vaccinated for religious reasons after conflicting rulings in lower courts.

In August, at Hochul's urging, the New York State Department of Health issued an edict that all health care workers must receive a Covid-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. The order made an exception for people with a medical reason for not getting vaccinated, but did not include a religious exemption. A group of workers filed suit, arguing the rule violated their First Amendment rights. A federal judge in the Northern District of New York agreed and issued a temporary stay on the ban while the case is being litigated. Lawyers for the state appealed and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the district judge's stay, allowing the vaccine mandate to go into effect without a religious exemption.