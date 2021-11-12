 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawyers petition U.S. Supreme Court over NY vaccine mandate
0 comments

Lawyers petition U.S. Supreme Court over NY vaccine mandate

Support this work for $1 a month

Lawyers representing 17 health care workers in New York have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in their battle to overturn Gov Kathy Hochul's industry-wide vaccine mandate.

According to the Thomas More Society, a conservative legal group representing the workers, a petition was filed this week asking the High Court to issue an emergency injunction prohibiting the mandate to go into effect without a carve-out for workers who aren't vaccinated for religious reasons after conflicting rulings in lower courts.

In August, at Hochul's urging, the New York State Department of Health issued an edict that all health care workers must receive a Covid-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. The order made an exception for people with a medical reason for not getting vaccinated, but did not include a religious exemption. A group of workers filed suit, arguing the rule violated their First Amendment rights. A federal judge in the Northern District of New York agreed and issued a temporary stay on the ban while the case is being litigated. Lawyers for the state appealed and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the district judge's stay, allowing the vaccine mandate to go into effect without a religious exemption.

“Two doctors working in the same hospital, with the same patients, are treated differently based on nothing but the religious motivation of the one seeking a religious exemption versus the one seeking a medical exemption. The unprecedented First Amendment violation could not be more apparent," said Christopher A. Ferrara, who is lead counsel in the district court proceedings.

The Supreme Court has not indicated whether it will grant the emergency injunction the workers are seeking.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News