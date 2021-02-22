 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawyers for Martin Gugino sue city in federal court
0 comments
top story

Lawyers for Martin Gugino sue city in federal court

Support this work for $1 a month

Lawyers for Martin Gugino have filed a widely anticipated lawsuit against the City of Buffalo, alleging the city violated the 75-year-old protester’s rights when police pushed him to the pavement in the waning moments of a demonstration outside City Hall.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, says the city violated Gugino’s rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, unreasonable seizure and due process, among other things, at dusk on June 4.

The shove, captured on video and viewed around the world, left the lanky Gugino unconscious, with a fractured skull and blood trickling from an ear.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Police pushed Gugino out of their way to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew Mayor Byron W. Brown imposed days earlier, as the nation reeled from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and protests against police violence formed in many cities.

Lawyers for the Lipsitz Green law firm said in the lawsuit that the curfew, as well as the shove, violated Gugino's constitutional rights, and safeguards established by the U.S. Supreme Court that limit government's ability to restrict freedom of speech and assembly.

A grand jury earlier this month decided not to indict the police officers involved in the incident.

A City Hall spokesman did not immediately respond to a Buffalo News inquiry seeking comment. But city officials have often said they do not comment on pending litigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland focus on civil rights, combating extremism

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News