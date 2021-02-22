Lawyers for Martin Gugino sue city in federal court

Lawyers for Martin Gugino have filed a widely anticipated lawsuit against the City of Buffalo, alleging the city violated the 75-year-old protester’s rights when police pushed him to the pavement in the waning moments of a demonstration outside City Hall.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, says the city violated Gugino’s rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, unreasonable seizure and due process, among other things, at dusk on June 4.

The shove, captured on video and viewed around the world, left the lanky Gugino unconscious, with a fractured skull and blood trickling from an ear.

Police pushed Gugino out of their way to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew Mayor Byron W. Brown imposed days earlier, as the nation reeled from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and protests against police violence formed in many cities.

Lawyers for the Lipsitz Green law firm said in the lawsuit that the curfew, as well as the shove, violated Gugino's constitutional rights, and safeguards established by the U.S. Supreme Court that limit government's ability to restrict freedom of speech and assembly.

A grand jury earlier this month decided not to indict the police officers involved in the incident.

A City Hall spokesman did not immediately respond to a Buffalo News inquiry seeking comment. But city officials have often said they do not comment on pending litigation.

