Lawyers challenging Buffalo speed camera tickets score initial victory

A lawyer succeeded in having two tickets issued as part of the City of Buffalo's now-defunct school speed zone camera program thrown out on procedural grounds – a ruling that could affect a larger legal effort to overturn some $1.84 million in traffic fines collected by the city.
Karina Tefft, a lawyer with the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, has submitted an affidavit in local attorney Kevin T. Stocker's class-action lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court on behalf of himself and 53 other drivers after a judge dismissed two tickets that the city issued to a client represented by Tefft. She said the tickets were dismissed by the judge because the city admitted in court that it could not provide proof that the camera system that was used to generate the tickets was properly tested on the days that the monitors allegedly recorded her client's car speeding, as required by New York State Vehicle and Traffic law.
"They admitted and even doubled down that the city does not have any speed camera operators, so they couldn't respond to that aspect of my request and, in turn, they didn't have any of the logs of tests that the speed camera operators are supposed to perform, and they said, 'we use an automated system instead,' " Tefft said in a recent interview with The Buffalo News.
Tefft is a member of the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition in Buffalo, which drove the campaign to get rid of the school zone speed cameras program in the city. She said her client received two school zone speeding tickets generated by the cameras in March. Tefft said she took her client's case to satisfy a personal curiosity about what people on the ground were experiencing when attempting to defend themselves in hearings before the Buffalo Parking Violations Bureau.
"I had been misled by a local attorney who told me that there would be some form of discovery process in these hearings whereby I'd be able to see through the hearing process, or leading up to it, the documents that the city had in its possession or other evidence that they were using against my client to prove their case," Tefft said.
Attorney Kevin Stocker's lawsuit calls the drop to 15 mph in school zones from 30 mph outside the zones "a drastic sudden change" that creates a dangerous condition, based on traffic engineering safety studies.
Instead, Tefft said she was required to file a Freedom of Information Law request for the information she was seeking directly from the Parking Violations Bureau.
She asked the city to produce a number of documents to prove whether or not the city issued her client tickets in compliance with state Vehicle and Traffic laws. Tefft asked for proof that the camera systems used by the city were properly tested by human speed camera operators on the days that the monitors allegedly recorded her client's car, and asked whether they had been calibrated annually. She also requested proof that the city maintained records or other logs documenting those tests.
The city said no such records existed.
"So the city admitted ... admitted in their FOIL response to me that they are not in compliance with the law for any tickets that they issued because they do not have speed camera operators or these logs. And that applies to every single ticket in the city. It's not just exclusive to my client's particular tickets," Tefft said.
Tefft said she told the hearing officer that her client's speeding tickets needed to be dismissed as a result of the findings, because the city is not complying with the law.
The Common Council and Brown's administration have been in conflict for about a year over speed camera enforcement in school zones.
She also argued that a speed camera technician's signature was required to appear on the tickets to certify that they were valid.
In February, Homestead Repair and Renovation of Amherst filed a class-action lawsuit against the city, challenging the constitutionality of the city's school zone speed cameras. The following month, Stocker filed another lawsuit in State Supreme Court. The case was assigned to Buffalo City Court Judge Henry Nowak. Stocker asked Nowak for an injunction against the city's speed camera program, the dismissal of all current outstanding tickets issued as part of the program and for the city to issue refunds for those tickets that have already been paid.
Stocker said Tefft contacted him and he forwarded her affidavit to Nowak as part of Stocker's own submission.
"So she kind of joined in with us regarding that," Stocker said.
He said Nowak has yet to comment on whether or not he will consider Tefft's affidavit in deciding the case.
"We're asking the judge to make a tough ruling in taking away – I don't know – $2 million from the city, but I think the program was a bunch of garbage and affected a lot of people during Covid that were struggling financially," Stocker said.
"By us making the argument that it wasn't even based on safety, they actually created a dangerous condition based on their own safety regulations by lowering (the speed limit) too far. They should return everybody's money," he added.
Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.