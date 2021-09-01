Lawyers challenging Buffalo speed camera tickets score initial victory

A lawyer succeeded in having two tickets issued as part of the City of Buffalo's now-defunct school speed zone camera program thrown out on procedural grounds – a ruling that could affect a larger legal effort to overturn some $1.84 million in traffic fines collected by the city.

Karina Tefft, a lawyer with the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, has submitted an affidavit in local attorney Kevin T. Stocker's class-action lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court on behalf of himself and 53 other drivers after a judge dismissed two tickets that the city issued to a client represented by Tefft. She said the tickets were dismissed by the judge because the city admitted in court that it could not provide proof that the camera system that was used to generate the tickets was properly tested on the days that the monitors allegedly recorded her client's car speeding, as required by New York State Vehicle and Traffic law.

Buffalo's last school zone speed camera shut off The move followed what Mayor Byron Brown described as a “passionate plea” from University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt in a Facebook post Thursday.

"They admitted and even doubled down that the city does not have any speed camera operators, so they couldn't respond to that aspect of my request and, in turn, they didn't have any of the logs of tests that the speed camera operators are supposed to perform, and they said, 'we use an automated system instead,' " Tefft said in a recent interview with The Buffalo News.