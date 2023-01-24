Lawyers ask judge to lift gag order for animal sanctuary owner charged in dispute over cows

Lawyers for a Newfane animal sanctuary owner accused of refusing to return two stray cows that wandered onto her property last summer asked a town justice Tuesday to lift a gag order that prevents her posting about the case on social media and sought information on who has possession of the cows now.

Tracy Murphy, president and founder of the animal rescue and rehabilitation center Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was charged last August with grand larceny, a felony. However, that charge has since been reduced to a misdemeanor. Murphy has said she came across stray cows on her property July 16 and took them into her care. On Aug. 2, after a report from local rancher Scott Gregson accused Murphy of theft, state police raided the sanctuary, seized the cows, and Murphy was arrested.

Murphy was represented in Newfane Justice Court Tuesday by Chris Caraway, a defense attorney from Colorado, who is working on her case with Wayne Hsiung, an attorney and animal rights activist from California, and Bonnie Klapper, a former federal prosecutor.

Caraway asked Newfane Town Justice Bruce M. Barnes to narrow the bail condition that prohibits Murphy from posting about the case on social media.

"Why would she need to post anything as far as the case?" asked Barnes.

Caraway replied that it was a matter of freedom of speech and added that Murphy had been "the victim of a brutal campaign of harassment" and was entitled to defend herself.

"She certainly has the right to defend the reputation of her sanctuary, especially against repeated threats that she's receiving. She has the right to drum up support about her case. She has a right to inform her supporters what's happening in her case," Caraway said.

"Certainly, Ms. Murphy should be entitled to discuss what's happening in her case, as for supporters, and to inform people that are following this case what is happening, and I think that any attempt at restricting her from doing that is simply unconstitutional," he added.

Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Laura Jordan insisted there were other ways for Murphy to get emotional support, and Barnes agreed to reserve his decision on the defense's motion until Wednesday.

Caraway also filed a motion that would allow the defense to inspect the cows that were seized from Murphy's property. He said that, under the law, seized property has to be available for inspection to determine if the cows were indeed lawfully owned by the complainant.

He asked the court to provide the defense with information on the current location of the cows and documentation related to that subsequent sale. He said ownership is in dispute. The lack of that information, he said, frustrates the ability of Murphy's lawyers to investigate the case.

The prosecutor said she does not know where the cows are.

"I don't think there's any authority to compel me to force Mr. Gregson to tell me where those cows went," she said.

Again, Barnes said he would reserve his decision on the defense's motion until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after Tuesday's court hearing, Hsiung said his client was only exercising compassion toward two animals that wandered onto her property, giving them food, water and shelter, and that she should not have been charged with a crime and become subject to potential incarceration. Hsiung said the the central question in the case is whether caring for animals is a crime.

The case was adjourned until April 13.