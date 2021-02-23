Lawyer: State Supreme Court judge again rules in favor of Athletes Unleashed

A lawyer for an Orchard Park gym owner said Tuesday that a state Supreme Court judge has ruled in favor of his client, who no longer has to follow executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that are older than 30 days.

Attorney Todd Aldinger said that the judge ruled in favor of Athletes Unleashed on statutory grounds, having determined that, under the state's Executive Law, section 29A, a directive or suspension issued by the governor can only be imposed for 30 days.

"So there's no provision for the governor to extend directives," Aldinger said. "All along, he's supposed to have gone back to the Legislature and getting his directives ratified."

The ruling is the second court win for Athletes Unleashed and its owner Robert Dinero, who drew national attention after hosting a protest against Covid-19 business restrictions in November inside his California Road gym, where participants accused Erie County health inspectors of trespassing.

In the most recent lawsuit, Aldinger argued that the restrictions that the governor was placing on gym owners in response to the Covid-19 pandemic were directives, and not laws that would require approval by both the state Senate and Assembly before being signed into law by the governor.

